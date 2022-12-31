ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Valley Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, after a shooting near Shawnee Park on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital

A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hot96.com

EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring

A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Austin man killed while attempting to run across I-65

CLARK CO. – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed attempting to cross I-65 on Thursday as Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana. Investigators do not believe Caudill was a stranded motorist and are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
AUSTIN, IN
Wave 3

Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

