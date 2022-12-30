ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park

Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
