cwbchicago.com
Man burglarized CTA attendant booth 16 days after getting probation in a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man broke into a CTA train station customer service booth and stole the attendant’s purse and laptop while she was making rounds at the Argyle Red Line station. The CTA worker locked her booth at the Argyle Station, 1118 West Argyle, and made...
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn public about 3 guys robbing folks at gunpoint in Logan Square, Old Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Logan Square and Old Town to be on the lookout for three guys who are robbing people at gunpoint. Police said the suspects approach victims, threaten them with guns, and then take their wallets, coats and cellphones. Then they take off in a gray Honda SUV and try to use the stolen credit cards and ATM cards.
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
Man shot dead on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim, 52, was on the sidewalk on West Superior near South Lavergne around 4:18 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up with a gun. He was shot in the head and chest...
cwbchicago.com
Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park
Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
Chicago shooting: 9-year-old boy dies after shot inside Far South Side home, police say
The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Chicago police.
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
Gunman robs East Side bank: FBI
The holdup occurred at Byline Bank, 11157 S. Ewing around 11 a.m. when a man wearing a surgical mask displayed a handgun and demanded funds in a note.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
