KRGV
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
KRGV
McAllen Pest Control honored by the city
McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
KRGV
Terry Palacios sworn in as new Hidalgo County district attorney
Hidalgo County has a new district attorney. Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November. Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years. "We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going...
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
KRGV
Pediatric units nearing capacity due to triple virus threat
A pediatrician out of Brownsville says two pediatric floors are nearing capacity. Children are coming in for different illnesses. Emily Terrazas and her three children are starting off the new year at Brownsville's Children's Clinic — all three of her kids are sick. "They're experiencing cough, mucus, a lot...
KRGV
Hidalgo County judge to be officially sworn into office
Hidalgo County Judge, Richard Cortez, will officially be sworn into office Tuesday for his second consecutive term. Cortez won re-election back in November after defeating his republican challenger, Esmeralda Flores. In a statement, Cortez said Hidalgo County has made a lot of progress during his first four years as county...
KRGV
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
KRGV
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing stores in Harlingen, San Benito
Police in San Benito and Harlingen are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a string of robberies in both cities. The suspect stole money and lottery tickets Sunday at gunpoint at two Stripes convenience stores in San Benito, according to police. The man was spotted wearing a...
KRGV
Cameron County bailiff accused of firing his weapon into the air arrested on DWI charge
A Cameron County district court bailiff accused of firing his weapon into the air was arrested Monday on a DWI charge, according to a new release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Cameron County Sheriff's investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an...
KRGV
UTRGV receives funding for mental health services
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting more than a million dollars for their mental health services on campus. Texas Senator, John Cornyn, says the money is coming from the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act. It was adopted to address specific concerns following mass shootings at schools. In a...
KRGV
Cameron County eyeing state grant for drainage improvements in La Feria
Long-awaited drainage improvements could be coming to a subdivision in La Feria. Cameron County Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a $1 million state grant that will go toward improving drainage in the La Feria Gardens Colonia. Commissioners have until May to apply for that funding. Development of the drainage...
KRGV
High school basketball highlights 12-30-2022
MCALLEN, Texas -- Check out girls and boys high school basketball highlights from 12-30-2022. Click on the video above for more.
KRGV
Harlingen police looking for man accused of robbing several convenience stores
The Harlingen Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several convenience stores Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Police say the man went into four convenience stores with a gun, demanding money. Those with any information are asked to call the Harlingen Area...
