Brownsville, TX

KRGV

Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday

When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen Pest Control honored by the city

McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail

The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Pediatric units nearing capacity due to triple virus threat

A pediatrician out of Brownsville says two pediatric floors are nearing capacity. Children are coming in for different illnesses. Emily Terrazas and her three children are starting off the new year at Brownsville's Children's Clinic — all three of her kids are sick. "They're experiencing cough, mucus, a lot...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County judge to be officially sworn into office

Hidalgo County Judge, Richard Cortez, will officially be sworn into office Tuesday for his second consecutive term. Cortez won re-election back in November after defeating his republican challenger, Esmeralda Flores. In a statement, Cortez said Hidalgo County has made a lot of progress during his first four years as county...
KRGV

UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

UTRGV receives funding for mental health services

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting more than a million dollars for their mental health services on campus. Texas Senator, John Cornyn, says the money is coming from the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act. It was adopted to address specific concerns following mass shootings at schools. In a...
EDINBURG, TX

