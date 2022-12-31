Read full article on original website
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and other celebrities pay tribute to the late Barbara Walters
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and many others paid tribute to Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93.
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Trailblazing journalist and famed television icon Barbara Walters has passed away at 93. The first female co-host of The Today Show is credited for breaking through glass ceilings in a journalism world dominated by her male counterparts. Anyone with a knack for writing, journalism, or consuming news media recognizes Walters and the important legacy she leaves behind.
Barbara Walters remembered as paving 'the way for so many'
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The death of Barbara Walters, a trailblazing TV icon who broke down barriers during her illustrious five decades long career, has led to tributes from her peers and other prominent figures on her life and legacy. Walters died Friday at her home in...
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93
Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
Deborah Roberts Honors 'Mentor' Barbara Walters
Barbra Walter's death has rocked the lives of those who knew, worked alongside her, and watched her work in admiration from a distance. Walters, who made history as the first female co-anchor of the Today show, died at the age of 93 on Dec. 30. She'd recluded from the spotlight after leaving The View, a show she created, in 2014. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Walters attended Sarah Lawrence College and graduate with a Journalism degree. Her goal was to be a writer. She spoke openly about how she ended up in the broadcast world by chance. She later appeared on ABC's Evening News, sparking controversy for leaving NBC for ABC and her $1 million salary at the time. Walters made a name for herself on the series 20/20, where she sat down for many iconic celebrity and political interviews, including Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, and Robert Kardashian Sr. to name a few. She created The View in 1997. It's since become a cultural phenomenon, and is lauded as one of the greatest daytime television talk shows in history. One person who had the pleasure of working with Walters personally is Deborah Roberts.
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor an evening news program, died at 93, according to ABC News.
Oprah Winfrey Credits Barbara Walters for the Start of Her Career: 'I Pretended to Be Her'
"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Winfrey wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late broadcaster on Friday Oprah Winfrey gave the ultimate tribute to the late Barbara Walters, crediting the veteran journalist to have paved the way for herself and every other woman in TV news who followed. Winfrey, 68, posted a photo with Walters via Instagram on Friday night, minutes after the tragic news broke. "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman...
Barbara Walters Dead: Stars Pay Tribute to Iconic Journalist, Former View Co-Host
Barbara Walters, one of the most accomplished and respected journalists of her generation, passed away on Friday night, according to the star’s representative. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Cindi Berger said in a statement, adding:. “She lived a big life. She...
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93.
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
Legendary Newscaster Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Meghan McCain, Star Jones and More Celebrities React
Paying respects to a legend. Celebrities mourned the loss of legendary journalist Barbara Walters after her death at the age of 93. Walters died on Friday, December 30, with the former anchor’s publicist confirming the news to Us Weekly. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Cindi Berger shared in […]
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
