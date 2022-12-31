Barbra Walter's death has rocked the lives of those who knew, worked alongside her, and watched her work in admiration from a distance. Walters, who made history as the first female co-anchor of the Today show, died at the age of 93 on Dec. 30. She'd recluded from the spotlight after leaving The View, a show she created, in 2014. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Walters attended Sarah Lawrence College and graduate with a Journalism degree. Her goal was to be a writer. She spoke openly about how she ended up in the broadcast world by chance. She later appeared on ABC's Evening News, sparking controversy for leaving NBC for ABC and her $1 million salary at the time. Walters made a name for herself on the series 20/20, where she sat down for many iconic celebrity and political interviews, including Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, and Robert Kardashian Sr. to name a few. She created The View in 1997. It's since become a cultural phenomenon, and is lauded as one of the greatest daytime television talk shows in history. One person who had the pleasure of working with Walters personally is Deborah Roberts.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO