First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

By Callie Zanandrie, Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qrKN_0jzggdcA00

Colorado First Alert Weather: What to expect for the winter storm 03:02

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjTjZ_0jzggdcA00
Credit: CBS4

The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdYxz_0jzggdcA00
Credit: CBS4

Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst for snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1NSZ_0jzggdcA00
Credit: CBS4

We have a Winter Storm Warning for the western mountains of Colorado thru Monday afternoon where some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow from the mountains around Steamboat down to Crested Butte. Some of the San Juan Mountains could see 1 to 3 feet of snow thru the weekend into Monday afternoon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpLcn_0jzggdcA00
Credit: CBS4

All the new snow on top of the old snow is making for dangerous conditions in the backcountry. There are Avalanche Warnings and Watches in place through Monday night. Backcountry travel and activities are not advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt9lD_0jzggdcA00
CBS

There is a Winter Storm Watch for the northeastern corner of the state and the Denver metro area and front range late Sunday night into late Monday night. There could be 4 to 8 inches of snow on the northeastern plains and 2 to 5 inches in the metro area on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028SUW_0jzggdcA00
CBS

With 3 to 6 in and near the foothills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN7QZ_0jzggdcA00
Credit: CBS4

