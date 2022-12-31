ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Basketball Continues Road Campaign at San Jose State

Air Force (6-8, 1-1 MW) at San Jose State (2-11, 0-2 MW) Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, Calif. Watch- NBC Sports | Listen- XtraSports AM 1300 | Live Stats. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – On the second leg of a three-stop Mountain West road debut, the Air Force women's basketball team heads to San Jose State on Thursday for a 7:00 p.m. MT tip off on NBC Sports against the Spartans.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force travels to Desert Hockey Classic

Game 1: vs. #6 Boston University, Friday, Jan. 6, 3:30 pm MT, Tempe, Ariz. Game 2: vs. #16 Michigan Tech/RV Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 7, 3:30/7 pm MT, Tempe, Ariz. Broadcast Information                                       
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

McDonald, Smith Shoulder Falcons’ Scoring in Loss at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On Sunday, the Air Force women's basketball team struggled to pin down New Mexico, falling 70-58 at the Pit on New Year's Day. The Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MW) fell at the hands of a 51% shooting rate on the afternoon for UNM (9-5, 1-0 MW), and a 44-26 discrepancy favoring the Lobos in inside-the-paint baskets. The defensive capabilities Air Force has hung its hat on showed out in stretches late in the contest but was not enough to overcome New Mexico's success in the post throughout.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

No. 21 New Mexico records first sell out since 2014-2015 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The No. 21 New Mexico Lobos have recorded their first sell-out at The Pit since the 2014-2015 men's basketball season. UNM Athletics announced the New Mexico vs. UNLV game on Jan. 7 has sold out. If any tickets on hold become available on Saturday. Due to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

#21 UNM to host UNLV inside sold-out Pit Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball moved up a spot in this weeks AP Top-25 Poll, now ranking #21 in the country after earning two conference victories last week. UNM is now 14-0 on the year and is now the last remaining team in NCAA basketball with an undefeated record. The fans are definitely getting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo women open conference on high note

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule against Air Force on Sunday. The Lobos offensive surge continued, as UNM went on to win 70-58. While the typical three-pointers weren’t falling for the ‘bos, the team found other ways to get it done. The team shot 28-55 from the field (51%) […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque metro basketball tournament 2023 brackets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerue Metro Basketball Championships tipoff this week. The 2023 tournament will look a little different as teams from outside the Albuquerque metro will participate with hopes of better preparing teams for the state tournament in March. KRQE Sports will provide coverage of the Metro tournament throughout the week as games unfold. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver

Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

A Tour of Albuquerque’s Museums

Big cities are composites of all the things that interest and involve the people living there. If you’re new to Albuquerque or just visiting — or maybe just haven’t taken time to explore your home city — read on. In this article, you’ll learn about the diverse museums that tell Albuquerque’s story. You can choose what interests you most — art, history, science, and maybe even hot-air balloons.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
metalconstructionnews.com

A Community Gathering Place

The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities

Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy