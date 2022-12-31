ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On Sunday, the Air Force women's basketball team struggled to pin down New Mexico, falling 70-58 at the Pit on New Year's Day. The Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MW) fell at the hands of a 51% shooting rate on the afternoon for UNM (9-5, 1-0 MW), and a 44-26 discrepancy favoring the Lobos in inside-the-paint baskets. The defensive capabilities Air Force has hung its hat on showed out in stretches late in the contest but was not enough to overcome New Mexico's success in the post throughout.

