4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Continues Road Campaign at San Jose State
Air Force (6-8, 1-1 MW) at San Jose State (2-11, 0-2 MW) Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, Calif. Watch- NBC Sports | Listen- XtraSports AM 1300 | Live Stats. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – On the second leg of a three-stop Mountain West road debut, the Air Force women's basketball team heads to San Jose State on Thursday for a 7:00 p.m. MT tip off on NBC Sports against the Spartans.
No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue's loss
Purdue had cleared every hurdle in its way, holding the top spot in the AP Top 25 for four straight weeks. Rutgers changed that Monday night with a 65-64 victory that will surely knock the Boilermakers from No. 1. The loss leaves one undefeated team: No. 21 New Mexico. The...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force travels to Desert Hockey Classic
Game 1: vs. #6 Boston University, Friday, Jan. 6, 3:30 pm MT, Tempe, Ariz. Game 2: vs. #16 Michigan Tech/RV Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 7, 3:30/7 pm MT, Tempe, Ariz. Broadcast Information
goairforcefalcons.com
Petraitis Earns Fourth-Straight Mountain West Freshman Of The Week Honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rytis Petraitis of Air Force men's basketball earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, announced today by the conference office. He earned the honor for the fourth-straight week. Petraitis averaged 11 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in games against San Diego...
goairforcefalcons.com
McDonald, Smith Shoulder Falcons’ Scoring in Loss at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On Sunday, the Air Force women's basketball team struggled to pin down New Mexico, falling 70-58 at the Pit on New Year's Day. The Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MW) fell at the hands of a 51% shooting rate on the afternoon for UNM (9-5, 1-0 MW), and a 44-26 discrepancy favoring the Lobos in inside-the-paint baskets. The defensive capabilities Air Force has hung its hat on showed out in stretches late in the contest but was not enough to overcome New Mexico's success in the post throughout.
KOAT 7
No. 21 New Mexico records first sell out since 2014-2015 season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The No. 21 New Mexico Lobos have recorded their first sell-out at The Pit since the 2014-2015 men's basketball season. UNM Athletics announced the New Mexico vs. UNLV game on Jan. 7 has sold out. If any tickets on hold become available on Saturday. Due to...
#21 UNM to host UNLV inside sold-out Pit Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball moved up a spot in this weeks AP Top-25 Poll, now ranking #21 in the country after earning two conference victories last week. UNM is now 14-0 on the year and is now the last remaining team in NCAA basketball with an undefeated record. The fans are definitely getting […]
Pokes Come Up Just Short Against Unbeaten New Mexico, 76-75
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys went down to the wire with No. 22 New Mexico falling in a contested battle to the final horn by a score of 76-75 on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo. The Pokes had four players in double-figures in the contest including a...
Lobo women open conference on high note
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule against Air Force on Sunday. The Lobos offensive surge continued, as UNM went on to win 70-58. While the typical three-pointers weren’t falling for the ‘bos, the team found other ways to get it done. The team shot 28-55 from the field (51%) […]
Albuquerque metro basketball tournament 2023 brackets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerue Metro Basketball Championships tipoff this week. The 2023 tournament will look a little different as teams from outside the Albuquerque metro will participate with hopes of better preparing teams for the state tournament in March. KRQE Sports will provide coverage of the Metro tournament throughout the week as games unfold. […]
NMSU raises more than $100k for Quick Lane Bowl; fundraiser ongoing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies are starting off the new year as the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl champions after defeating Bowling Green, 24 to 19. “It was great for the guys,” said Mario Moccia, Athletic Director for NMSU. But getting the team, band, and spirit squad to Detroit was no cheap […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
newmexicopbs.org
Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver
Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
lascruces.com
A Tour of Albuquerque’s Museums
Big cities are composites of all the things that interest and involve the people living there. If you’re new to Albuquerque or just visiting — or maybe just haven’t taken time to explore your home city — read on. In this article, you’ll learn about the diverse museums that tell Albuquerque’s story. You can choose what interests you most — art, history, science, and maybe even hot-air balloons.
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
