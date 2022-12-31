Read full article on original website
Kings news: Rival coach’s shocking admission on Sacramento disrespect will piss off De’Aaron Fox
Basketball fans are starting to learn that De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings are a team they should not be sleeping on. The Kings are having success under Mike Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have long ways to go to get on the level where they will get respected in the same manner other much more successful franchises are.
AC Green Talks About Winning A Championship With Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant After Winning With The Showtime Lakers
AC Green opens up about re-joining and winning with the Los Angeles Lakers after winning with the Showtime during the 80s.
Armstead perfectly shades Raiders on Twitter after big win
The Raiders might have moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, but it always will be a Battle of the Bay when they face the 49ers. Although the unique rivalry doesn’t have the official title anymore since the Raiders left the Bay Area following the 2019 NFL season, that feeling for fans separated by the Bay Bridge remains. And it was very alive Sunday when the two teams battled it out in an overtime Week 17 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
Raiders blow another double-digit lead in loss to 49ers
The Raiders found another way to lose a close game Sunday -- their ninth one-possession loss of the season. Even though Las Vegas had several lucky breaks before the end of regulation, including Davante Adams' incredible 45-yard grab and San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould missing a game-winning field goal attempt, it still lost.
