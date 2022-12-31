ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Year in Review: Championships came on high school, college and professional levels

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago

Greater Pittston athletes won championships on the state level in high school, the national level collegiately and as professionals during a highly successful 2022.

The state high school championships were the result of teamwork and individual achievements.

Pittston Area finished an unbeaten softball season as Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A champions.

Wyoming Area produced state championships by two individual athletes and came within one win of adding one as a team.

Drew Mruk won the Class 2A javelin title and Jaden Pepe finished an unbeaten season by repeating a state wrestling title.

The Lady Warriors then reached the Class A state field hockey game before falling short.

Mruk was not the only javelin champion from Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area graduate Marc Minichello won a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I national championship in the event for the University of Pennsylvania.

On the professional level, Pittston Area graduate Brandon Matthews landed on the highest level of men’s professional golf, securing a spot on the PGA Tour with the help of his latest tournament victory, winning the Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Pittston Area won Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A softball titles on the way to its state championship.

Pepe won the Class 2A championship at 120 pounds while teammates Anthony Evanitsky and Cooper Price placed third and fourth at 138 and 152 pounds.

Pepe, Evanitsky and Price helped the WVC Division 2 champion Warriors placed fourth in the team standings at the state Class 2A individual championships.

Julian Everitt from Pittston Area also earned a state medal by placing sixth at 132 pounds in Class 3A.

While Mruk won a state title in track and field, Madelyn Keating earned state medals and district titles as a distance runner in both track and field and cross country for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area won the District 2 Class 2A boys track and field championship after both its boys and girls teams won WVC Division 2 championships.

The Warriors, one year removed from a state final appearance, also won a District 2 Class 4A title in baseball.

Wyoming Area won the district field hockey title on the way to the state final appearace.

Pittston Area won a Class 5A boys basketball title in addition to its softball championship.

Pittston Area added Division 1 girls basketball and Division 2 football titles to its WVC Division 1 softball championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Free New Year's Day dinner in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua hosted a free community dinner on Sunday. Folks could stop by and enjoy New Year's Day with a home-cooked meal. The church also delivered meals to people around the community who couldn't get out. This was the first sit-down dinner...
TAMAQUA, PA
nationalparkstraveler.org

New Philadelphia National Historic Site

The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Catholics react to Pope Benedict XVI's passing

SCRANTON, Pa. — The bells tolled at St. Peter's Cathedral and many other Catholic churches in our area on Saturday, marking the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. Inside the cathedral, a memorial was set up as parishioners came to say a prayer and mourn the loss of the man who once led the Catholic church.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
PITTSTON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

968
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy