Greater Pittston – 2022 Year in Review

The 2022 Pittston Area Girls Softball PIAA 5A State Champions served as Grand Marshals of the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

It’s been quite the year, 2022, and now that it’s over we look forward to seeing what 2023 will unfold.

We as a nation started to climb out from under a worldwide pandemic, attempting to get our lives back to normal without masks.

Everyone desperately wanted to get back to life were standing six feet apart was a thing of the past and huge gatherings like the Pittston Tomato Festival could continue as usual.

Vaccines were the medical answer to climbing out from under the COVID rock and as vaccinations rose, victims of the disease started to fall.

As we know, COVID is not entirely going to go away and may still be a part of the fabric of our lives, so we still have to be cognizant of the virus and stay guarded.

Even living through the pandemic, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo looked forward to his third term focusing on additional housing in the city and getting some of his long-term goals to begin.

In January, Lombardo along with myself, had a chance to tour what was being called at that time, Water’s Edge Condominiums, formerly the Pittston Apparel building or in its later life, the Mark Data building.

It’s still not clear what the building will be officially called, but at that time, 27 rental apartments were under construction and in my last conversation with Mayor Lombardo, those apartments were in the process of being in the final stages of construction.

Look toward this spring when residents will finally get to move into the complex.

Rikasa Restaurant completed construction of rooftop dining and bar complex complete with a view of the west side of the Susquehanna River as well as looking south down Main Street.

Owner Rob Friedman made a huge investment in the building making all three floors plus the roof viable. It’s also a huge investment in the future of the city.

Developer Rob Bresnahan continues his investing in the City of Pittston by completing the office space in the upper floors of the Landmark building at the corner of Main and Broad streets.

Now that previous occupant Fidelity Bank has moved out, look for exciting changes to the over 160-year old structure.

Speaking of Bresnahan, just a few doors down from Landmark, he completed another project by adding a third floor to 14 S. Main Street and occupying the ground floor with Grace & Park clothing boutique who had a grand opening in the fall of 2022.

Not done yet, Bresnahan purchased the Burns Bros. Funeral Director’s building located in front of the City of Pittston Fire Dept. The project is expected to bring in housing as well as entertainment space.

Renovations will be extensive and will continue throughout 2023.

Numerous businesses and eateries have moved into Pittston, so look for more businesses to follow suit as Main Street and the downtown area continue to build up.

Housing will continue to rise with such projects getting off the ground like the former Fort Pittston school and additional housing when the former Pittston Hospital gets converted into housing as well.

The election for such heated offices as PA senator and PA state senator and representatives finally arrived this past November but not before numerous visits by candidates such as Dr. Oz, John Fetterman, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano.

Fetterman topped Oz and Shapiro overtook Mastiano, Congressman Matt Cartwright battled Jim Bognet for the second time with the same result as the first and Jim Haddock successfully was elected to take over former PA State Rep. Michael Carroll’s old job.

In Febuary, local basketball standout Mia Hopkins was signed by the world famous Harlem Globetrotters where she made her local debut with the team at the Mohegan Arena in Febuary. She recently told me she was rehired for a second year after touring Europe and South America in 2022.

Two churches, the First United Presbyterian Church and the Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, merged to become the Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, located on Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming. Rev. Dr. Martha Jordan serves as pastor.

The long-awaited completion of the Upward Spiral granite art was completed sculptor David Green and unveiled in June. The sculpture reflects the direction the city is going.

Philly lawman D.F. Pace was appointed to head the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department made up from towns Wyoming, West Wyoming, West Pittston, Exeter and Exeter Township. The new police force is scheduled to begin operations today.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad, in its fifth year, continues to build momentum improving their donations each and every year. This past Christmas was their best year to date. Kudos to founder Anthony Marranca and his team for making many, many children smile on Christmas Day.

Speaking of Christmas, the City of Pittston’s Shop with a Cop doubled its efforts in only its second year. Look for bigger things for 2023.

Probably the biggest event in sports, if not the biggest event in Greater Pittston for 2022 was Pittston Area’s softball team making history when they took their undefeated season record into the 5A state title game at Penn State University by taking down Armstrong school district in June.

Patriot head coach Frank Parente described the day as “perfect.” It is pretty amazing knowing much of the team will be back in 2023.

Over the following few months from victory, the team was honored numerous times including becoming the 2022 Grand Marshals of the Tomato Festival.

Other notable events from 2020 are:

• Pittston Prohibition was held for the second year with national recording act, The Badlees as the headliner adding two opening acts including Reel in the Years, a trio featuring Richie Kossuth, Ray Nemetz, Brandon Joplin and local legendary band, Mere Mortals.

• The Borough of Avoca honored two local Vietnam War heroes in July. The late Michael Clifford and Rick Romanko had a monument placed at the municipal building was dedicated in their name.

• Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was selected Pennsylvania Mayor of the Year by his peers.

• Mayor Lombardo assumed the leadership roll at the state level by being appointed President of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, which consists of mayors from all over Pennsylvania.

• Jeremy Popiel took over as the new director at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

• The 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood Agnes was noted last year with several TV specials and a full-length documentary movie screened at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

• Former Wyoming Area football stand out and current member of the coaching staff, Kim Pace received a life-saving double lung transplant.

• Jerry Zezza, Sr. was named the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Marshal for the 51st anniversary of the festival. Teagan Delaney was crowned Cherry Blossom Princess.

• Linda O’Boyle Zaneski of Dupont was crowned Mrs. Pennsylvania International in April

• Alvernia University entered a dual admission transfer agreement with Luzerne Co. Community College.

• PowerRail, a locomotive parts manufacturer relocated its world headquarters and manufacturing plant from Duryea into the 150,000 sq. ft. former Pride Mobility building, at Susquehanna Avenue, Exeter.

• Pride Mobility completed the move into their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, as well as a newly built warehouse in Duryea.

• Wyoming Area graduate Tech. Sgt. Brianne Kelleher was named one of 12 U.S. Air Force 2022 Outstanding Airmen.

• Paint Pittston Pink came back strong after managing through two pandemic years.

• Dante LaFratte was named Greater Pittston 2021 Person of the Year and Sarah Donahue accepted the Saporito Lifetime Service Award, even though she feels at 40 years old, it was a bit premature. Maybe so, but her years of service to community is lengthy and no doubt, she’s not done yet.

• Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe repeated as state wrestling champion.

• The Avoca Community Center dedicated the center’s basketball court in the name of late Cooper Blaskiewicz.

• Wyoming Area’s Marc Anthony Minichello captured the NCAA Division I javelin championship at Eugene, Oregon.

• Pittston Area golfing standout appeared in his first U.S. Open eventually earning a spot on the PGA Tour for 2023.

• The Wyoming Area field hockey team took the District II medal in overcoming nemesis Wyoming Seminary. The team lost a heartbreaker at the state final 1-0 to Boiling Springs under first year coach and former Warrior field hockey and Penn State standout, Bree Bednarski.

• Former Wyoming Area tennis District II champion and current member of Misericorida University’s tennis team, Brianna Pizzano, was named 2022 MAC’s Player of the Year.

• Notable 2022 deaths in Greater Pittston: Dupont Mayor Dan Lello, Red Devils Athletic Club founder, manager, player and leader Nicholas “Streaky” Dardes, longtime Exeter Lions Club member and musician, Jack Brogan, centenarians Chester Montante (102), James Chimento (100), as well as Pittston football legend, Charley Trippi (100).