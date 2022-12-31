Paul Scholes slams Marcus Rashford's 'stupid' behaviour after getting dropped against Wolves

Paul Scholes has hit out at Marcus Rashford for 'being stupid' and thinks the Manchester United star has risked jeopardising the rest of his season after he was dropped from the starting line-up for the match against Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford was surprisingly left out of the starting XI at Molineux, and Erik ten Hag confirmed ahead of kick-off that he had benched the 25-year-old due to 'internal disciplinary reasons' , although he did not specify what Rashford had done.

Scholes has no sympathy for Rashford if he has behaved poorly, and has criticised the England international, who was brought on at half-time, for putting himself in a situation where he appears to have got on the wrong side of Ten Hag.

'He's jeopardising his own form by being stupid, or whatever he's done. I hope it doesn't jeopardise the next six months of his season,' Scholes told BT Sport ahead of the game.

Rashford's omission is a major blow for the winger, especially given how well he has been playing this season.

He has netted 10 goals in all competitions for United, including two in two since returning from the World Cup, where he was England's joint-top scorer alongside Bukayo Saka.

Yet Ten Hag has already developed a reputation at Old Trafford for coming down hard on players when they step out of line.

The Dutchman left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his squad completely when United travelled to Chelsea in October after the Portuguese star left the bench early and stormed down the tunnel in the Red Devils' match against Tottenham three days earlier.

Alejandro Garnacho also didn't play during United's summer tour after twice turning up late to team meetings.

Rio Ferdinand was on hand to give his view on Rashford's situation, and he praised Ten Hag for remaining true to his principles.

'It's disappointing, when you come here as a fan you want to see your best players playing,' Ferdinand said.

'At the same time, you're pleased the manager is keeping to his principles where if someone does something wrong, they get punished for it.'

Rashford came off the bench at half time, replacing Garnacho after a goalless first period.

It did not take long for him to make an impact as he netted the winning goal in the 78th minute to help United move into the top four.