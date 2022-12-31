ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Paul Scholes slams Marcus Rashford's 'stupid' behaviour after getting dropped against Wolves

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Paul Scholes has hit out at Marcus Rashford for 'being stupid' and thinks the Manchester United star has risked jeopardising the rest of his season after he was dropped from the starting line-up for the match against Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford was surprisingly left out of the starting XI at Molineux, and Erik ten Hag confirmed ahead of kick-off that he had benched the 25-year-old due to 'internal disciplinary reasons' , although he did not specify what Rashford had done.

Scholes has no sympathy for Rashford if he has behaved poorly, and has criticised the England international, who was brought on at half-time, for putting himself in a situation where he appears to have got on the wrong side of Ten Hag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G263_0jzgSxag00

'He's jeopardising his own form by being stupid, or whatever he's done. I hope it doesn't jeopardise the next six months of his season,' Scholes told BT Sport ahead of the game.

Rashford's omission is a major blow for the winger, especially given how well he has been playing this season.

He has netted 10 goals in all competitions for United, including two in two since returning from the World Cup, where he was England's joint-top scorer alongside Bukayo Saka.

Yet Ten Hag has already developed a reputation at Old Trafford for coming down hard on players when they step out of line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCTXf_0jzgSxag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdeRN_0jzgSxag00

The Dutchman left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his squad completely when United travelled to Chelsea in October after the Portuguese star left the bench early and stormed down the tunnel in the Red Devils' match against Tottenham three days earlier.

Alejandro Garnacho also didn't play during United's summer tour after twice turning up late to team meetings.

Rio Ferdinand was on hand to give his view on Rashford's situation, and he praised Ten Hag for remaining true to his principles.

'It's disappointing, when you come here as a fan you want to see your best players playing,' Ferdinand said.

'At the same time, you're pleased the manager is keeping to his principles where if someone does something wrong, they get punished for it.'

Rashford came off the bench at half time, replacing Garnacho after a goalless first period.

It did not take long for him to make an impact as he netted the winning goal in the 78th minute to help United move into the top four.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New Liverpool man Cody Gakpo admits he thought he was joining Man Utd

Cody Gakpo has admitted that he ‘thought’ he was joining Manchester United at the start of the season but the deal ‘didn’t work out’ and also revealed Leeds United wanted to sign him in the summer. Instead, the 23-year-old has completed a move to Liverpool...
Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
AFP

Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI

The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United short of options for the striker position ahead of the second half of the season. Erik Ten Hag and United fans want to sign a striker in the January window. United are going to be limited in the upcoming window due...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...
Yardbarker

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth – Reds start new year in style to keep up chase

Manchester United started their year with yet another win as they increase the pressure on the sides above them. A smart goal by Casemiro, a team-move finished off by Luke Shaw and a late tap-in by Marcus Rashford did for their visitors. It sees them draw level with third-placed Newcastle as a result. The night was spoiled by an awful looking injury to Donny van de Beek though.
Yardbarker

Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea offered £18.6m loan transfer by super agent

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January. The Portuguese international has not been able to live up to the expectations (34 goals in 130 appearances) since joining Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit or prepared to let him leave this month.
Yardbarker

Carragher thinks Jurgen Klopp should consider forgotten Liverpool man when making new signing

Liverpool’s season is not going to plan as the Reds suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Brentford on Monday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table and have been putting in poor performances all season long with many Liverpool fans blaming their midfield for their turn in fortunes compared to the last campaign.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy