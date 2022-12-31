ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Open Gym in Louisville

Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant. His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?. Mashed compiled a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital

A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy