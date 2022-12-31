Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange
The Cardinals return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
Open Gym in Louisville
Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant. His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?. Mashed compiled a...
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
'Just want him home' | Scottsburg radio station owner fighting for his life in Mexico after suffering stroke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner is fighting for his life in Mexico and his family is desperately trying to bring him back home. But his daughter has faced a major roadblock in getting him admitted to a hospital in the United States. Ray Rice's vacation...
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
