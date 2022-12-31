ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd legend Scholes speculates why Rashford has been dropped after boss Ten Hag confirms ‘internal disciplinary’

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes claims Erik ten Hag may have dropped Marcus Rashford because he is upset with him.

Rashford was a shock omission from the United line-up to face Wolves - but did come on at half-time before scoring the decider in a 1-0 win.

Marcus Rashford was dropped from the starting line-up against Wolves Credit: PA
Erik ten Hag refused to say why he axed the England star Credit: Getty

The England star is in great form, having now scored four goals in his last six United games, but was left on the bench at Molineux.

And Scholes has speculated about the reasons behind Ten Hag's decision.

He said on BT Sport: "It's difficult to know the truth. He [Ten Hag] said internal disciplinary, maybe lateness.

"He's got the lad in the form of his life but for him to stand by it, we will see if it's a wise decision.

"I love him [Ten Hag] - he doesn't care who it is, he's obviously done something that's upset him."

Ten Hag refused to comment on the specific reason why Rashford was left out of the starting eleven, though he did drop a few hints.

The Dutchman said: "Internal discipline. No details. Our rules. Now focus on the game.

"He is in very good shape and nobody can play every game.”

Another Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand commented on the "hardness" shown by Ten Hag but believed Rashford and his team-mates will react positively to the decision.

He said: "We saw it with the Ronaldo situation, if a manager showed weakness, the most important people are the people in the changing room.

"If they nod and respect the decision, that is positive. Over the last few years, United have needed a hardness and discipline.

"Ten Hag is cold, he's concise, direct and to the point, the players will appreciate that."

