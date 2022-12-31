ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals

By Jona Jaupi
 3 days ago
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed.

Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, one expert has claimed Credit: Getty

Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's chatbot.

However, this widespread usage could lead to technology seeping into every facet of our everyday life, experts say.

Roger Grimes, a data-driven defense expert at cybersecurity company KnowBe4 spoke to The U.S. Sun about the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Technology will come, no matter who tries to stop it," Grimes said, noting that it will only grow more sophisticated over time.

He added that AI will also certainly take over more and more as time goes on.

However, there are parts of the human psyche that AI will never be able to fully replicate, Grimes and many other experts have exclaimed.

The expert elaborated: "Part of what makes us human is the ability to make mistakes and sometimes those mistakes lead us to new discoveries that lead to new inventions we hadn't originally been tasked with.

"Only humans look to the sky and see clouds that look like animals and somehow that helps us solve some problem we're not even thinking about at the time."

One of the big reasons that experts believe AI will never fully take over humanity is because of the way it currently learns.

As it stands, AI does not possess human-like intelligence, nor can it predict the future or plan ahead – this is known as 'narrow AI'.

"It's going to be hard to replicate our ability to learn from mistakes and to learn and create from things we were not told to focus on when we were doing it," Grimes said.

"But, yes, AI will continue to replace the more mundane things in our lives. And maybe one day really comes close to replacing what we think of as mostly human today," he added.

What's the worst that can happen?

Grimes noted that the worst-case scenario is humans destroy themselves due to learned technology or a related accident.

Assuming that doesn't happen, technology is more likely to improve all our lives – depending on how we use it.

"Today, over millennia, technology has improved the basic lives of all humans, poor and rich," Grimes said.

"The poorest among us live in a world that would have been imagined only for kings just a few centuries ago," he added.

Because of technology, we have groundbreaking medicines and vaccines that have saved hundreds of millions of lives.

It has also put tremendous amounts of information at our fingertips via smartphones and the internet.

"The only question is can we evolve to an even better state without killing each other?" Grimes asked.

Comments / 7

