WSVN-TV
Fantastic First Day of 2023 Ahead
Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
stupiddope.com
Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast
Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
WSVN-TV
Sailboat stuck under Dania Beach Boulevard bridge
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water in South Florida after a sailboat got stuck under the Dania Beach Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The drawbridge was forced to stay up, which backed up traffic on the roadway, Tuesday afternoon. Tow boats freed the vessel...
Click10.com
2 Holland America ships to depart Fort Lauderdale on ‘Grand Voyages’
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Two Holland America Line ships are departing on “Grand Voyages” Tuesday from Port Everglades. The Zuiderdam ship will set sail on a 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” while the Volendam ship will set sail on a 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.”
WSVN-TV
Residents concerned with overgrown brush higher than their backyard fences in SW Miami-Dade
Some South Florida residents say there is a jungle brewing in their backyard, and they are desperate to have it cleaned up. Sevens’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Talk about a “growing” problem. Rebeca Blanco: “This is like living in the Everglades, you know?”
calleochonews.com
Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations
Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
Carnival ship returns to Port Miami after rescuing Cuban migrants at sea
MIAMI - A Carnival cruise ship that rescued a group of Cuban migrants at sea returned to Port Miami on Tuesday. Carnival said after the crew of the Celebration rescued the five people, they were turned over to the US Coast Guard which took them to an area near Key West.Lourdes Simon was on the Celebration with her family. They were heading back on their last sea day when they saw the migrants in desperate need of help as they neared the coast of Cuba. "They were in clear distress, they were waving," said Simon. She said they...
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale
Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.
NBC Miami
IT Outage Causes Travel Troubles at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were back to normal after an IT issue caused a headache for travelers on New Year's weekend. On Saturday morning, there was a crowded terminal one at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport tweeted an explanation to the chaos that said an IT outage...
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Another Tech Outage At FLL Airport, Expect Delays
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:34 a.m: The airport reports that systems are returning to “normal” in Terminal 1. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another tech outage at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is causing problems for travelers Saturday morning. According to airport officials, the computer problem is slowing […]
