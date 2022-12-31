ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Married at First Sight’s Stacia Karcher Confirms Nate Barnes Divorce: ‘It’s Time’ to Move On

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMtsr_0jzgFQC600
Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes. Courtesy of Stacia Karcher/Instagram

Another Married at First Sight couple bites the dust. Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes , who wed during season 15 of the Lifetime experiment , have broken up.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Reunion Recap: Are the San Diego Couples Still Together?

Read article

“Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced,” Stacia, 37, told host Kevin Frazier during the MAFS season 16 kickoff special , which aired on Thursday, December 29. “Yeah, It's time [to move on].”

She added: “Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action. I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him [like a friend].”

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

Read article

Stacia and Nate, 34, were matched by the MAFS experts during San Diego’s season 15, where they met in person on their wedding day . Despite sizzling sexual chemistry, the estranged couple struggled after their honeymoon. The financier was hesitant to move in with his then-wife and was not on board with her quick plans for having children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMRJd_0jzgFQC600
Nate Barnes and Stacia Karcher. Courtesy of Nate Barnes/Instagram

The entrepreneur later revealed in the Where Are They Now? special, which aired last month, that their marriage was on the rocks. “I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess,” Stacia told her mom during the November 16 episode . “I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don’t think anybody should’ve come into this process like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.’ I’m like ‘OK, so why did we get married then?’”

While the twosome had yet to officially separate at the time of filming , Stacia questioned if she should search for a partner who better matches her pace.

“I did everything to try and make it comfortable for him,” the Lifetime personality said of Nate at the time. “Like, after Decision Day , I moved all my stuff into his studio. So we did that for a little while until he told me to leave because he needed space, just under two weeks ago. And I haven’t seen him since. There’s no change that has happened for me to be fulfilled because [Nate is] still closed.”

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Read article

Neither Stacia nor Nate have further addressed their breakup, though the bride shared a cryptic social media message several days later that seemingly pointed to her reason for ending the marriage.

“I don’t walk away to teach [people] a lesson. I walk away [because] I finally learned mine,” an anonymous quote read on Stacia’s Instagram Story on Friday, December 30.

With Stacia and Nate’s split, Miguel Santiago and Lindy Elloway are the last couple from season 15 that are still together. Season 16, which was filmed in Nashville, is set to kick off in January 2023 .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles

Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Us Weekly

1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Is ‘Spiraling Out of Control’ After Weight-Loss Set Back, Questions Wedding in Season 2 Super Tease

Through thick and thin! 1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Crumpler is facing more than one roadblock on season 2 of the TLC series — including her weight loss stumble and wedding planning fears. “My life just feels like [it’s] in a million pieces right now,” Meghan, 44, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at season […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Details Christine Feud, Blames Her for Meri and Kody Not Reconciling: ‘I’m Angry’

Playing the blame game. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown believes Christine Brown played a part in Kody Brown never fixing his relationship with Meri Brown — and she’s less than thrilled about being Kody’s last wife left. During part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired in December, Kody, 53, revealed that he briefly considered […]
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae Young Offer a Glimpse at Their ‘Different’ New Year’s Eve Celebration: ‘Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way’

Keeping it simple. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) kicked off the new year with a sweet get-together at their home before welcoming their first child. "Happy New Years Eve!! This NYE definitely looks a little bit different- no cheersing champagne at midnight but I do have Martinellis 🍾and honestly no […]
Us Weekly

Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Dickerson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’

Candid reflections. As 2022 concludes, Russell Dickerson’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, has opened up about suffering a miscarriage earlier that year. “2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching. We saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, some of my favorite places, some big dream-come-true moments and had wounds only a handful of people saw […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Reunion: Angela Alleges Michael Cheated, Big Ed and Liz Give Relationship Update and More Tell-All Bombshells

Telling it all! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 cast got heated during the reunion special, and Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest bombshell revelations. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage had been on the rocks throughout the season, only to come to a head during the first part of the tell-all, which aired on […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

274K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy