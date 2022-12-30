Read full article on original website
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Had to Make Major Changes to Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Costume
Though Jane Foster's Mighty Thor costume in Thor: Love and Thunder already appeared very similar to the character's look in the source material, the costume designers on the films had to make some major changes to it because of the lifestyle Natalie Portman lives. In a new interview, costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo revealed the materials used to make the suit switched after Portman joined the production because of her vegan lifestyle.
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Ben Affleck in Talks With Marvel Studios for an Upcoming Role
Ben Affleck has gone through quite the journey when it comes to superhero or franchise films. The actor has made quite the name for himself throughout his directorial and acting career, but it seems he may still be interested in revisiting a new role within an established franchise. A new rumor is making the rounds online that hints at Ben Affleck potentially taking on a role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project and it’s quite an interesting one: he may be in talks to tackle the role of Dario Agger according to @MyTimetoShineH.
Jennifer Lopez ends 2022 by sharing pictures from wedding with Ben Affleck
Actress Jennifer Lopez said goodbye to 2022 by sharing a video with highlights of each month of the year, including new photos of her wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck.
Edie Landau, ‘Hopscotch’ and ‘The Deadly Game’ Producer, Dies at 95
Film producer Edythe “Edie” Landau, known for Oscar-nominated Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hopscotch and The Deadly Game, has died. She was 95. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she died “peacefully” of natural causes at her home in Century City on Dec. 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dies at 37Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65 From the beginning, Landau was a pioneer for women in the industry. After graduating from Wilkes College, she started her career in New York...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
startattle.com
Sharper (2023 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Julianne Moore, John Lithgow
A con artist takes on Manhattan’s billionaires. Startattle.com – Sharper 2023. February 10, 2023 : USA (theaters) February 17, 2023 : Spain (internet) February 17, 2023 : Sweden (internet) February 17, 2023 : USA (Apple TV+) Sharper cast. Justice Smith as Tom. Briana Middleton as Sandra. Sebastian Stan...
Collider
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ Universe We Never Got
One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.
