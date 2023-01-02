ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Rocks New Years With $86.3M, No Redemption for ‘Babylon’

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv60P_0jzgFJGF00

Avatar: The Way of Water is a powerhouse.

James Cameron’s tentpole is expected to finish the long New Year’s weekend with an estimated $444.4 million domestically, well ahead of the first Avatar , which finished the year-end holidays with $352 million on its way to earning north of $750 million domestically. The 2009 film still ranks as the top-grossing movie of all time globally with $2.92 billion in ticket sales, including rereleases.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Avatar: The Way of Water will cross $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Monday after sprinting past the $1.37 billion mark on Sunday (Imax accounts for a huge $152.2 million of the gross, the fourth-best showing of all time for the large-format exhibitor). The pricey tentpole is already among the 15 biggest films of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Overseas, the sequel grossed a sizeable $186.7 million for the three-day weekend for a foreign tally of $956.9 million. That includes $152.8 million from China, where the movie has gained strength, $95.1 million from France, $74.9 million from South Korea, $67.2 million from Germany and $54.2 million from the U.K.

In North America, The Way of Water is on course to gross a better-than-expected $86.3 million for the four-day holiday weekend (final numbers will be revealed on Tuesday). The tentpole has surpassed the $440.9 million grossed by 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story domestically during the same corridor in 2016, when Christmas day and New Year’s likewise fell on a Sunday.

The Way of Water is doing far more business than any other year-end release in what’s been a bummer for other Hollywood studios.

The next closest New Year’s performer is DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , which is looking at a four-day gross of $22.6 million for a muted domestic tally of $67 million. At the foreign box office , the family pic earned another $22.5 million for an international cume of $68.8 million and $135.8 million globally.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has remained a major force and will come in at No. 3 over the weekend with an estimated $6.5 million. That will push the Marvel pic’s global cume to nearly $820 million.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is expected to follow with a tepid $4.9 million for the long weekend. The TriStar biopic, alongside Babylon , opened Dec. 23, two days after Puss in Boots 2 launched ( Avatar 2 began its run on Dec. 16).

I Wanna Dance With Somebody , which cost $45 million to make before marketing, should finish Monday with a domestic total of $15.5 million. The movie has grossed $8.3 million internationally from 44 markets for an overseas tally of $13.1 million.

From Paramount, Damien Chazelle ’s Babylon is an even bigger disappointment, having cost $78 million to produce before marketing. The movie, which will no doubt lose tens of millions, is looking at a four-day gross of just $3.4 million for a domestic total of $10.8 million through Monday (it isn’t launching at the foreign box office until January).

There were no new wide releases over New Year’s weekend.

At the specialty box office, Tom Hanks-starred A Man Called Otto opened in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The Sony movie should post a pleasing location average of $20,000 for the four-day holiday weekend.

Among other specialty releases, The Whale expanded into more than 600 theaters. The movie, placing No. 7, earned an estimated $2.1 million for a domestic total of $6.6 million through Monday.

MGM and UAR’s Women Talking, opening over Christmas in eight locations, is reporting a location average of $7,500 for the four-day New Year’s weekend.

Jan. 1, 8 a.m. Updated with revised numbers.
Jan. 2, 9:30 a.m. Updated with revised numbers.

This story was originally published Dec. 31, 2022, at 8:55 a.m.

The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Blake Nelson Joins Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’ (Exclusive)

In a late addition to the roll call, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the high-flying cast of Dune: Part 2,  Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic being made by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The actor, who becomes a first-time author when his debut novel, City of Blows, hits in February, joins Dune newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken on the project that officially wrapped shooting in mid-December.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Isaac Tries on a New Hat: Comic Book Creator'Dune: Part Two' to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023Fremantle...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Is Looking for More Dramatic Roles After ‘Guardians’: “I Just Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy”

Dave Bautista says there’s a “relief” to winding down his run as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Drax as he looks towards more dramatic roles in his future. In a new GQ profile, the Glass Onion star talks about his career trajectory from the WWE to the big screen, along with his personal acting ambitions. The actor acknowledges he’s in a transition period, one where he closes the door on the MCU franchise and its comedic character that helped launch his acting career and a future in more dramatic work. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Elvis' Wins Best Picture and Director at...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Says Hollywood Sets “Have Changed for the Better” After Working on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Franchise

Whether Hugh Jackman’s current view of the X-Men franchise is tainted by the allegations of on-set chaos and sexual harassment against director Bryan Singer is a “complicated question,” according to the actor. Jackman, who has played Wolverine in multiple films — including Singer’s 2000s trilogy — recently spoke to The Guardian about his experience on the films’ sets while promoting his latest film, The Son. In the new interview, which also touches on the actor’s upbringing, fatherhood and his stage career, he discusses how time — and abuse allegations from multiple men, including minors, against Singer — might have changed his perspective...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett Begs to Work With Viola Davis at Palm Springs Film Awards: “I Want Some of Her Stardust”

Cate Blanchett really wants to work with Viola Davis. So much that she stood on the Palm Springs Convention Center stage Thursday night during the Palm Springs Film Awards to present Davis with a Chairman’s Award and took the opportunity to detail the many reasons why. “There’s some actors that you aspire to be, there’s some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three,” Blanchett said of The Woman King star. “Make no...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crossing $500M in U.S., ‘M3GAN’ Scaring Up Great $27M-Plus Opening

Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal and Blumhouse.More from The Hollywood Reporter'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation'M3GAN' Star Allison Williams Talks Her Blumhouse Good Fortune and the Internal Debate Over M3GAN's Viral Dance2022 U.K. Box Office Up 68 Percent in 2021, But Still Way Off Pre-Pandemic Levels The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business at the year-end box...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson and More Call to End Executions of Iranian Protesters (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson, Jada Pinkett Smith and Bryan Cranston are among more than 50 entertainment industry members publicly supporting calls to end Iran’s execution of protestors, jailed during the country’s 100 days of demonstrations around women’s rights. In a video message conceived, organized and produced by Iranian-American screenwriter Nicole Najafi, director, writer and producer Ana Lily Amirpour, and actress-writer Mozhan Marnò, the collection of entertainers are captured through photos holding signs featuring the hashtag #StopExecutionsinIran. “We stand with the people of Iran in their fight for freedom,” the video reads. “Thousands of protesters have been arrested....
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady on ‘80 for Brady’ Set Made Her Weak in the Knees: “I Was Completely Starstruck”

Rare is the time when people aren’t talking about Tom Brady, but the NFL great proved to be the most popular topic of discussion on the red carpet in Palm Springs on Friday night. The desert city hosted the world premiere of Paramount Pictures’ road trip comedy 80 for Brady at Richard Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School, as its stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Harry Hamlin (attending with wife Lisa Rinna) added some Hollywood star power to the opening night festivities of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.More from The Hollywood ReporterSally...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Osbourne Says Reason for Her December Hospitalization Remains a “Mystery”

Sharon Osbourne has called the cause of her December hospitalization “weird” after testing failed to identify a reason for why she fainted. The host of U.K. current events show TalkTV appeared on the program for the first time since her hospitalization and the holidays on Tuesday. While there, she spoke about what doctors didn’t find during her several days in the hospital. More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical EmergencyThe Osbournes Set Return in BBC Series 'Home to Roost'Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Escapes Recording Studio Fire “It was a weird thing. I was doing some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Tales of Artistry, Environmental Activism and Political Struggle Lead the Documentary Feature Race

On Dec. 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, which included advancing 15 documentary features to the next round. A total of 144 documentary features this year were eligible, and those that moved on include All That Breathes, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream.  Among the more surprising omissions was Mars Rover doc Good Night Oppy. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for documentary feature as well as documentary short (15 films were shortlisted from 98 qualified shorts).More from The Hollywood ReporterCJ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

“My Escape Was the Cinema”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Empire of Light’ Filmmaker Sam Mendes

When Sam Mendes set out to write his latest film, he decided to draw on something he knows best: his own upbringing in 1980s England. “My escape was the cinema,” the director said about his childhood during a recent THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media and held at EnergaCamerimage. He set Empire of Light amid the backdrop of a movie theater in an unnamed British seaside town. In the film, Olivia Colman plays a theater employee — partially inspired by Mendes’ mother, the novelist Valerie Helene Mendes — who struggles with mental health but starts to come out of...
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Awards: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads Longlists

The British Academy has revealed the results of the the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, with one — perhaps unexpected — film leading the lineup of films vying for nominations. According to the initial longlists, Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front has emerged as an early frontrunner, named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just a miniature donkey’s snout behind is Searchlight’s darkly comic Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh, with 14 slots (including best film, director and leading actor). Further down, Everything Everywhere...
The Hollywood Reporter

“Everybody Was on the Same Page”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann, DP Mandy Walker

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann went to great lengths to capture the different eras of Elvis Presley’s life for Elvis, the biopic that stars Austin Butler as the late King of Rock and which became one of the rare dramas for adults that succeeded at the box office in the pandemic age. Luhrmann honed in on “the rebellious America of the ’50s,” he said at at THR Presents Live at EnergaCamerimage, powered by Vision Media. But, added the director, the film also captured the “Camelot America where everything was just glamorous and great in the early ’60s, and then the kind of lost...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ Swims Past ’Top Gun: Maverick’ at Global Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office to become the top-grossing film released in 2022. Through Wednesday, the 20th Century/Disney release has earned $454 million domestically, and crossed $1 billion internationally for a worldwide cume of $1.51 billion. It also is now the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time, and the second-best of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.916 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlejandro G. Iñárritu, Joseph Kosinski, Gina Prince-Bythewood and the THR Director Roundtable'End of Loyalty,' Revenge Thriller From 'Avatar: The Way of Water' FX Artist,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Stephen Curry Doc, John Carney Movie Added to Schedule

The Sundance Film Festival has announced five new world premieres joining the 2023 lineup, including the documentary about NBA superstar Stephen Curry and the latest feature from Once director John Carney. Beyond Utopia (U.S. Doc Competition), Earth Mama (Premieres), Flora and Son (Premieres), Past Lives (Premieres) and Stephen Curry: Underrated (Special Screening) are all heading to Park City. The films join a previously announced schedule that includes the new Nicole Holofcener movie, Davis Guggenheim’s Michael J. Fox doc and Anne Hathaway drama Eileen. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Sets Festival's First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)Sundance Sets Official...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends His Children Working in Entertainment: “This Is a Family Business”

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the ongoing debate around nepotism in Hollywood, with the A Man Called Otto star taking the stance that his and other families working in entertainment are creative businesses. The actor was promoting the upcoming film, which sees his son Truman playing a younger version of the Oscar winner’s character, Otto. Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, co-wrote and performed an original song for the movie and also produced the film alongside her husband. While speaking to Reuters (via The Sun) in a video interview shared Wednesday, Hanks explained his position on having his four kids —...
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
