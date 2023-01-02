Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Rocks New Years With $86.3M, No Redemption for ‘Babylon’

Avatar: The Way of Water is a powerhouse.

James Cameron’s tentpole is expected to finish the long New Year’s weekend with an estimated $444.4 million domestically, well ahead of the first Avatar , which finished the year-end holidays with $352 million on its way to earning north of $750 million domestically. The 2009 film still ranks as the top-grossing movie of all time globally with $2.92 billion in ticket sales, including rereleases.

Avatar: The Way of Water will cross $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Monday after sprinting past the $1.37 billion mark on Sunday (Imax accounts for a huge $152.2 million of the gross, the fourth-best showing of all time for the large-format exhibitor). The pricey tentpole is already among the 15 biggest films of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Overseas, the sequel grossed a sizeable $186.7 million for the three-day weekend for a foreign tally of $956.9 million. That includes $152.8 million from China, where the movie has gained strength, $95.1 million from France, $74.9 million from South Korea, $67.2 million from Germany and $54.2 million from the U.K.

In North America, The Way of Water is on course to gross a better-than-expected $86.3 million for the four-day holiday weekend (final numbers will be revealed on Tuesday). The tentpole has surpassed the $440.9 million grossed by 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story domestically during the same corridor in 2016, when Christmas day and New Year’s likewise fell on a Sunday.

The Way of Water is doing far more business than any other year-end release in what’s been a bummer for other Hollywood studios.

The next closest New Year’s performer is DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , which is looking at a four-day gross of $22.6 million for a muted domestic tally of $67 million. At the foreign box office , the family pic earned another $22.5 million for an international cume of $68.8 million and $135.8 million globally.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has remained a major force and will come in at No. 3 over the weekend with an estimated $6.5 million. That will push the Marvel pic’s global cume to nearly $820 million.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is expected to follow with a tepid $4.9 million for the long weekend. The TriStar biopic, alongside Babylon , opened Dec. 23, two days after Puss in Boots 2 launched ( Avatar 2 began its run on Dec. 16).

I Wanna Dance With Somebody , which cost $45 million to make before marketing, should finish Monday with a domestic total of $15.5 million. The movie has grossed $8.3 million internationally from 44 markets for an overseas tally of $13.1 million.

From Paramount, Damien Chazelle ’s Babylon is an even bigger disappointment, having cost $78 million to produce before marketing. The movie, which will no doubt lose tens of millions, is looking at a four-day gross of just $3.4 million for a domestic total of $10.8 million through Monday (it isn’t launching at the foreign box office until January).

There were no new wide releases over New Year’s weekend.

At the specialty box office, Tom Hanks-starred A Man Called Otto opened in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The Sony movie should post a pleasing location average of $20,000 for the four-day holiday weekend.

Among other specialty releases, The Whale expanded into more than 600 theaters. The movie, placing No. 7, earned an estimated $2.1 million for a domestic total of $6.6 million through Monday.

MGM and UAR’s Women Talking, opening over Christmas in eight locations, is reporting a location average of $7,500 for the four-day New Year’s weekend.

