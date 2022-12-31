ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the first two-seat electric flying car takeoff in seconds & soar over city in latest test of $230K vehicle

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago

NEW footage shows the first-ever two-seat electric flying car, Xpeng’s X2, take flight.

In the video, filmed traveling through Guangzhou, China’s bustling central business district, you can see a flight tester buckle their seatbelt in the futuristic vehicle’s left seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lL8l_0jzgEsox00
Xpeng’s X2 flying car navigating the skies of Guangzhou’s central business district Credit: Instagram/xpeng_aeroht

After buckling up, the pilot closes the flying car’s left butterfly door before firing up its engines.

Moments later, the X2 rapidly ascends into the sky.

As the X2 climbs higher, we get a first-person view of the passenger’s skyscraper-filled perspective before watching the flying vehicle steadily hover.

Xpeng’s new Guangzhou test flight footage sparked plenty of interest from viewers on the company’s Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxZrL_0jzgEsox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hT218_0jzgEsox00

One Instagram user wrote: “Every day I watch, my desire increases.”

Another Instagram user asked what X2’s retail cost would be.

The X2 is anticipated to cost between $130,000 and $230,000, according to Startup Selfie.

Smart vehicle developer Xpeng wrote on its website that the X2 features an airframe made entirely of carbon fiber.

Carbon fiber is an ideal material for a flying car since it’s lightweight, strong, and smooth.

These characteristics help make flying more fuel-efficient and aerodynamic — all while requiring fewer parts.

The fewer parts a vehicle has, the easier its maintenance is to manage.

In October, Xpeng’s X2 completed its first global public flight in Dubai.

This successful testing occurred one year after Xpeng secured over $500million in Series A capital funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhnp2_0jzgEsox00
The Xpeng X2 flying car is expected to cost between $130,000 and $230,000 Credit: Instagram/xpeng_aeroht

In 2021, the average Series A fund brought in $10million, according to Investopedia.

Series A funding involves investors looking for businesses with great ideas and a strong strategy for monetizing those concepts.

Comments / 91

Robin Sasser
2d ago

it looks like an helicopter more then a car when it's in the sky me plus like said people can't drive on the ground much less the sky 😂

Reply(1)
16
Jimmy Wofford
2d ago

that's a waste of money build something for the homeless veterans who fought for their country to help them get their lives back together

Reply(2)
7
bigtoydr
3d ago

People can't drive on the ground, I'm sure they would be great pilots.

Reply
19
