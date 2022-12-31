How to more than double your holiday in 2023 by booking off these 25 days

SCHEDULING vacations can always be a stressful task, especially if you don’t know if you have enough time for a week-long holiday - but there's a strategy to boost it.

To ensure you make the most of all your vacation days, here is a list of the top 25 days in 2023 you should book a vacation for that you might already have off from work.

It is important to remember that before taking vacation, various companies offer different time-off policies.

While the following days can add up to around 25 days of vacation time in 2023, it may be more or less depending on your company's policy.

January 3

If you’re looking to start your year with a little getaway, the perfect time to schedule a vacation is over January 3.

New Year’s Day next year falls on a Sunday, meaning the federal observed holiday is Monday, January 2.

Booking a holiday during this week would automatically mean fewer work vacation days have to be taken.

For example, if you leave for vacation on January 1 and return to work on January 4 or 5, you are only taking off one to two days of work.

January 13, 17

Similarly, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is scheduled for Monday, January 16.

As most Americans will have the federal holiday off from work that day, workers can take off the Friday – January 13 – or Tuesday – January 17 – for a four-day weekend.

All it will cost is one vacation day.

February 17, 21

President’s Day in 2023 is also scheduled on a Monday: February 20.

Like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, travelers can opt to book flights or hotels on Friday, February 17 or Tuesday, February 21 for a quick getaway.

May 26, 29

Likewise, Memorial Day will also fall on a Monday in 2023 on May 29.

This is a perfect week for travelers to get ahead of the summer rush and take a week-long vacation at their favorite destination.

Whether it is you are visiting Disneyland, London, or touring New York City, workers should only be forced to take off four days from work – as Monday is a federal holiday.

June 15, 19

2023 marks the third year that Juneteenth – June 16th – has been celebrated as a federal holiday in the United States.

If you are looking to celebrate the holiday away from your desk, there is an easy way to book a four day trip and only take one day off from work.

Next year, Juneteenth falls on a Friday.

While you could already take advantage of a three day holiday, workers can take off the Thursday before – June 15 – or Monday after – June 19 – for a four-day weekend.

And it only costs one vacation day.

July 1, 2, 3, 4

Need a getaway in the middle of the summer? The Fourth of July weekend in 2023 is perfect.

Next year, Independence Day falls on a Tuesday.

For a brief five-day trip, vacations could take off Friday, June 30 and travel until July 4 – only taking off three days from work.

September 1, 5

Like several other federal holidays in 2023, Labor Day falls on a Monday – September 4.

If you already took one week-long vacation or have another one planned for later in the year, take advantage of the three day weekend.

You and your family or your partner could plan a “stay-cation” in your home city, or visit family in a nearby state.

This way you can enjoy your time off from work without sacrificing any vacation days.

However, if you are looking for a longer getaway – take off Friday, September 1 or Tuesday, September 5 to guarantee a four day trip that only costs one day off from work.

October 6, 10

Another Monday holiday in 2023 is on October 9 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day, also observed as Columbus Day.

For a short trip costing only one day away from your desk, opt to take off October 6 or October 10.

November 9, 13, 14

The first of two holidays in November is Veterans’ Day, which next year is on Saturday, November 11.

As the holiday falls on a weekend, the federally observed day is Friday, November 10.

If the holiday blues are hitting you early, take off the Thursday before – November 9 – up until the Monday or Tuesday after – November 13 or 14.

While this will cost you two or three vacation days, it will give you plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

November 22, 24

Less than two weeks later, Americans will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 23.

It is very common for workers to take off the Friday after Thanksgiving – November 24 – to start their weekends early and spend more time with their families.

Though if you need more time to prepare for the big feast, consider taking off the Wednesday – November 22 – to allow for any travel or other preparations.

Either date will only cost you one day off from work.

However in recent years, a growing number of businesses have opted to consider the Friday after Thanksgiving as a holiday as well.

Check your company policies before requesting the day off as you might not need to take any time off at all.

December 22, 26

In 2023, Christmas – December 25 – also falls on a Monday.

To spend more time with family and friends, consider stepping away from your desk on the Friday before – December 22 – or the Tuesday after – December 26.

Be sure to check with your company policies to see if they allocate any additional time off around Christmas time that you could use before taking a vacation day.

December 29

If you’re looking to ring in 2024 with some time off – consider taking off Friday, December 29.

As New Year’s Day the following year will be on a Monday, you can guarantee yourself a four-day weekend.

If you're looking for a longer vacation, take advantage of Christmas falling on a Monday, leaving you with a four day week.

By taking off December 26 -- 29, you can score a 10 day vacation from December 24 to January 1, 2024.

