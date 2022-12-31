ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
81-year-old man found after missing from south Columbus

By David Rees
Donald Kirksey, 81. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police located an 81-year-old man on Saturday who had been missing since mid-November.

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

Donald Kirksey, 81, had not been seen or heard from since around Nov. 19, and was missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Kirksey’s 2007 red Ford Mustang with the Ohio tag “GRC6142” was also missing from his home.

Police said on Saturday Kirksey was found “alive and well.”

