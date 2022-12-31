ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Noozhawk

Oil Leak Reported in Toro Creek Area of Carpinteria

Emergency personnel responded Sunday to a report of an oil leak into Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area. Firefighters were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Toro Canyon Road, north of Toro Canyon Park near Viola Lane, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. Crews...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito Ahead of Incoming Storm

In preparation for another significant storm event this week, a Weather Advisory has been issued for Montecito and the Thomas Fire burn area. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected in Montecito Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Thursday.
MONTECITO, CA

