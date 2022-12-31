Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
KMPH.com
BPD: Suspect arrested after deadly grocery store assault
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and killed a Superior Grocer employee. Police said they responded to reports of an assault at Superior Grocer on 1115 Union Avenue on January 1, 2023, around 11:50 pm. When they arrived they...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Hotel employee arrested after stealing safe filled with cash, jewelry
DELANO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a safe that had both cash and jewelry inside. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez, a resident of Earlimart, was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to break open a safe with contents valued at roughly $4,000.
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted following armed robbery in Dinuba
Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into the store and demanded cash...
KMPH.com
Player strikes gold at Eagle Mountain Casino, walks away with over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the "Gold Standard Jackpots" machine.
