ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

BPD: Suspect arrested after deadly grocery store assault

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and killed a Superior Grocer employee. Police said they responded to reports of an assault at Superior Grocer on 1115 Union Avenue on January 1, 2023, around 11:50 pm. When they arrived they...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspects wanted following armed robbery in Dinuba

Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into the store and demanded cash...
DINUBA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy