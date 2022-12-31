Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting
Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved putting a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana on the city's spring municipal ballot. The issue was passed unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November....
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
KRMS Radio
New Laws Now In Effect For 2023 Include Min Wage Increases
Some new laws – taking effect in Missouri with the New Year’s arrival. Senate Bill 3 reduces the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%. Also Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $12 per hour at the crack of midnight after voters approved it in 2018 by passing Proposition B.
KOMU
Ashland police department: shortages could impact ability to help community
ASHLAND - A proposed local sales tax could help fund the Ashland Police Department and street improvements. "We're not asking for the world," Chief Gabe Edwards said. "We're just asking for the essentials." Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Volkart and Ward 2 Alderwoman Stephanie Bell had a heated discussion about whether...
KOMU
MoDOT to hold public meeting over planned improvements in Highway 54 Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at the John. G, Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 east McCarthy Street in Jefferson City.
KOMU
New Year's resolutions boost business for Columbia gym
COLUMBIA - The new year is bringing more business for one Columbia gym, as people decide to work on their fitness for their resolution. Tyler Delaney, an employee at Crunch, said Sunday the gym has already had 20 to 30 more new subscriptions than usual for the new year. "The...
Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 19-year-old Columbia man accused of accidentally killing his best friend pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing for Shawn Long is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Long allegedly told police in January 2022 that he picked up the gun and The post Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
No one injured in Columbia Golden Corral Fire
Veronica Townsend is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Jefferson City, Missouri. At KOMU, she is a sports reporter.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri
Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2022, as chosen by the ABC 17 News staff: The post A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates
Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire
One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen
No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
krcgtv.com
Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
Comments / 0