KOMU

Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting

Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Jefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved putting a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana on the city's spring municipal ballot. The issue was passed unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November....
KRMS Radio

New Laws Now In Effect For 2023 Include Min Wage Increases

Some new laws – taking effect in Missouri with the New Year’s arrival. Senate Bill 3 reduces the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%. Also Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $12 per hour at the crack of midnight after voters approved it in 2018 by passing Proposition B.
KOMU

Ashland police department: shortages could impact ability to help community

ASHLAND - A proposed local sales tax could help fund the Ashland Police Department and street improvements. "We're not asking for the world," Chief Gabe Edwards said. "We're just asking for the essentials." Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Volkart and Ward 2 Alderwoman Stephanie Bell had a heated discussion about whether...
KOMU

New Year's resolutions boost business for Columbia gym

COLUMBIA - The new year is bringing more business for one Columbia gym, as people decide to work on their fitness for their resolution. Tyler Delaney, an employee at Crunch, said Sunday the gym has already had 20 to 30 more new subscriptions than usual for the new year. "The...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 19-year-old Columbia man accused of accidentally killing his best friend pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing for Shawn Long is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Long allegedly told police in January 2022 that he picked up the gun and The post Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com

Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates

Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire

One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen

No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
krcgtv.com

Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
