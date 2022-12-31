Read full article on original website
City of Madison Wisconsin
Common Council Unanimously Passes Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Madison Common Council adopted the Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct. The Code is designed to communicate the expectation that City elected and appointed officials shall treat City staff, the public, and each other equitably and with dignity at all times and is part of a broader effort to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment both on the Council and on City boards, commissions, and committees (BCCs).
City of Madison Wisconsin
Sunshine Ridge Park Master Plan
Javascript is required to view this map. The City of Madison Parks Division is undertaking a master planning effort for three of our far west undeveloped parks; they are Acacia Ridge, Sunshine Ridge, and Old Timber Parks. These undeveloped parcels need input from the surrounding (and rapidly growing) neighborhood regarding the specific amenities to be located in these parks and in the far west planning area as a whole. It is the intention of the Parks Division that the area's parks and amenities act as a cohesive system in order to maximize recreational potential.
