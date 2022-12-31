Javascript is required to view this map. The City of Madison Parks Division is undertaking a master planning effort for three of our far west undeveloped parks; they are Acacia Ridge, Sunshine Ridge, and Old Timber Parks. These undeveloped parcels need input from the surrounding (and rapidly growing) neighborhood regarding the specific amenities to be located in these parks and in the far west planning area as a whole. It is the intention of the Parks Division that the area's parks and amenities act as a cohesive system in order to maximize recreational potential.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO