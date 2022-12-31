ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

2.6 earthquake felt in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake awoke some residents west of Logan and North Logan on Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the area at 6:37 a.m., almost an hour before dawn, according to the University of Utah Earthquake Center. It hit 1.6 miles beneath the surface of the ground.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

USU football: Good news for Ags after transfer portal losses

The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal. However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
IRON COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
IVINS, UT
kjzz.com

Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
CACHE COUNTY, UT

