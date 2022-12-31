Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Cedar City hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The Intermountain Cedar City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:27 p.m. Knight Daniel Kern weighs 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 21 inches long.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
Gephardt Daily
2.6 earthquake felt in Cache County
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake awoke some residents west of Logan and North Logan on Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the area at 6:37 a.m., almost an hour before dawn, according to the University of Utah Earthquake Center. It hit 1.6 miles beneath the surface of the ground.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
KUTV
3.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Logan after several small tremors over weekend
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was reported near Logan after several smaller earthquakes in the area, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. They reported that the 3.2 earthquake occurred at 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately six miles northwest of Logan. It...
kjzz.com
Students in Cache County School District forced to come back on holiday
MILLVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Given that the New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, January 2 was a federally observed holiday. That meant most schools remained closed for the last day of Christmas break on Monday, but one district was forced to open due to an apparent scheduling error.
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
Herald-Journal
USU football: Good news for Ags after transfer portal losses
The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal. However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.
kjzz.com
3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
foxwilmington.com
Dog Reunited With Family After Getting Lost in Utah Mountains on Christmas
One dog had quite the Christmas Day adventure in the Utah mountains. Nala was on a hike with her family on Christmas Eve when she got separated and lost near Waterfall Canyon in Utah. Nala was spotted by drone cameras sent out by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and...
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
kjzz.com
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
3 cars end up in Logan River Saturday morning in separate crashes
Three separate crashes occurred in Logan Canyon Saturday morning, with each car ending up in the Logan River, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP)
kjzz.com
Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
