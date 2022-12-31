Read full article on original website
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
whiterivernow.com
Repairs to keep Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed until Jan. 9
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office will continue to be closed this week after experiencing a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen during the major freeze before Christmas. Officials say because of the continuing work, the Batesville and Newark offices will be closed until...
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Kait 8
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County caused a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend. The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT. The crash occurred after a car struck...
Arkansas Game and Fish warning of Avian Flu increasing, impacting birds in Arkansas
Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of Avian Flu increase in Central Arkansas.
Kait 8
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County. Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Kait 8
Kait 8
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple felonies after police say he led them on a chase with two children in his vehicle. Andrew Pantoja, 21, is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of...
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
