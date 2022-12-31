Read full article on original website
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
Repairs to keep Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed until Jan. 9
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office will continue to be closed this week after experiencing a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen during the major freeze before Christmas. Officials say because of the continuing work, the Batesville and Newark offices will be closed until...
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
A place to go in case of emergency
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County. Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County caused a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend. The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT. The crash occurred after a car struck...
Arkansas Game and Fish warning of Avian Flu increasing, impacting birds in Arkansas
Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of Avian Flu increase in Central Arkansas.
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Paragould, AR
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on February 3. January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Paragould, AR - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1612 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR 72450. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, February 3rd, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home. Hogue transferred to Arkansas State University in 1959 on a football scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked as a coach and administrator in Kennett, Piggott, and Jonesboro Public Schools.
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
