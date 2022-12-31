Read full article on original website
KTLO
2 area school districts receive ‘Beating the Odds’ awards
Two area school districts have received ‘Beating the Odds’ awards as of November. The University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy has recognized the Flippin School District and the Calico Rock School district as award winners. ‘Beating the Odds’ award winners are said to serve a population where at least 66% of students face economic challenges and where the students are demonstrating the highest levels of academic growth.
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home. Hogue transferred to Arkansas State University in 1959 on a football scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked as a coach and administrator in Kennett, Piggott, and Jonesboro Public Schools.
Kait 8
A place to go in case of emergency
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
Kait 8
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County. Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Kait 8
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Kait 8
Ringing in the new year downtown
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year. Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.
Kait 8
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County caused a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend. The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT. The crash occurred after a car struck...
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile
UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
Kait 8
Silver alert inactivated for missing man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man. The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Quitman.
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate alleged rape
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a possible rape case this week in Jonesboro. JPD was dispatched to a Jonesboro hospital to take the report around 10:13 PM December 26. The report said sometime in the prior day, a suspect forced himself on the victim while she was unable to refuse.
