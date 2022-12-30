Read full article on original website
Dallas’ First Homicide of 2023
An 18-year-old suspect is wanted by Dallas police in what they are calling the city’s first homicide of the new year, according to a news release. On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff.
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
Bennett Speaks on Dallas Crime
In a speech given before Christmas to a gathering of business and civic leaders, hotelier Monty J. Bennett touched upon the scourge of crime impacting the city of Dallas. At the December Metroplex Civic & Business Association (MCBA) luncheon, Bennett addressed a full room and challenged the leaders present not to remain complacent about crime.
Local Child Hit by Celebratory Gunfire
A local child is recovering after being struck by a bullet amid New Year’s celebrations. Arlington police officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. early Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been...
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
D14’s Paul Ridley | Crime Boss Runner-Up
With the New Year in full swing, the City of Dallas’ crime data continues to trickle in, fleshing out the City’s crime analytics, and it appears that Councilman Paul Ridley’s District 14 was the third-most crime-ridden district in Dallas in November. As previously reported in the Crime...
Fort Worth police investigating deadly road rage shootout
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center. Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. The car that was hit began to follow the other car. Both stopped in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods on...
Phillip Hughes charged with murder in fatal stabbing of young grandson
A grandfather allegedly stabbed his 8-year-old grandson to death at a north Texas home just hours into the New Year, according to local cops. Phillip Hughes, 62, was arrested early Sunday after police found the young boy dead when they responded to a reported stabbing around 7:50 a.m., Richland Hills police said. Hughes was taken into custody without incident and was being held on capital murder charges while he waits for his arraignment. The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the young boy’s fatal stabbing. Further details were not released by authorities Sunday afternoon including a possible motive in the heartbreaking case. “The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by the senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” the department said in a statement. Richland Hills is a small city of more than 8,000 that is roughly 30 miles from Dallas.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
Homicide on Claremont Drive
On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Argument over New Year’s gunfire leads to murder, police searching for suspect
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
