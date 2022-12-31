ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins

Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015. Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County

DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
Guns Stolen From Vehicle In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case in east Lincoln that may have happened between late Sunday night and 8am Monday. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to the 1700 block of S 77th Street on the report of a larceny from vehicle. The arriving officer spoke with 40-years-old male victim who report two handguns were taken from his vehicle sometime during the overnight hours.
One person dies after explosion in Council Bluffs on Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person died after an explosion Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to authorities. Around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a reported explosion near Avenue G and N 35th Street and found a deceased person at the scene, Council Bluffs police said. The Council Bluffs...
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore

Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later. Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle. LPD said responding officers...
Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
