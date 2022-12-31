Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins
Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015. Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.
Omaha Police say standoff on Tuesday morning resolved
Omaha Police say a standoff situation ended in an arrest on Tuesday afternoon. The situation started when Omaha police officers went to serve a search warrant at a home.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
kfornow.com
Guns Stolen From Vehicle In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case in east Lincoln that may have happened between late Sunday night and 8am Monday. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to the 1700 block of S 77th Street on the report of a larceny from vehicle. The arriving officer spoke with 40-years-old male victim who report two handguns were taken from his vehicle sometime during the overnight hours.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
KETV.com
One person dies after explosion in Council Bluffs on Tuesday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person died after an explosion Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to authorities. Around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a reported explosion near Avenue G and N 35th Street and found a deceased person at the scene, Council Bluffs police said. The Council Bluffs...
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
1011now.com
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later. Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle. LPD said responding officers...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
WOWT
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
KETV.com
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
WOWT
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
