saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema looking ahead to 2023 season following ReliaQuest Bowl loss
Bret Bielema is already looking ahead to next season after the Illini’s season ended with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Tensions were high near the end of the 4th quarter, as Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside the Illinois five-yard line. The Illini attempted to fight back with a lateral play, but the Bulldogs recovered and rushed it to the end zone for 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Schedule For Monday January 2nd
FIFTH PLACE: THIRD PLACE POOL A VS. THRID PLACE POOL B. THIRD PLACE: SECOND PLACE POOL A VS. SECOND PLACE POOL B. CHAMPIONSHIP: FIRST PLACE POOL A VS. FIRST PLACE POOL B.
wbiw.com
Linton boys basketball coach arrested after being found passed out in a car
COALMONT – The Linton boys basketball coach Joseph Hart has been arrested on a public intoxication charge. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Department report, Hart, 50, of Linton was arrested after he was found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County at 4:15 a.m., Saturday.
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
wjbc.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
BLOOMINGTON – Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor. Illinois State Police...
