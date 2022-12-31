Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
2022 Year in Review: Top 10 videos on Muddy River Sports
QUINCY — An announcement drawing national attention. Game-winning shots. Highlights of rivalry games. An inaugural all-star event. Throughout 2022, area student-athletes and teams provided thrills that needed to be captured on video. Here is a look at the top 10 most viewed videos on Muddy River Sports throughout the past year:
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
977wmoi.com
Woman charged with stealing money from basketball game
An Abingdon woman is accused of stealing admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game last month. Brenda Conrad is charged with theft. Authorities say the theft happened December 9th. Conrad was arrested December 20th following an investigation.
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill. First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
