Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

2022 Year in Review: Most read columns

QUINCY — Stories of heart and soul, of community pride and compassion, of history and hope are what defined 2022. Here is a look at the most read columns at Muddy River Sports throughout the past year:. 1. Schuckman: Empathy and respect create viral video moment between QHS, Glenwood...
QUINCY, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show

The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
QUINCY, IL
thechampaignroom.com

We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl

In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Snowbird Open brings out the golfers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
FOX 2

Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
MARYVILLE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KSDK

Thunderstorms to move through St. Louis area Monday night

ST. LOUIS — A Weather Alert for the evening and overnight hours around St. Louis from the Weather First weather team. Mild and damp air blankets the region Monday afternoon as thunderstorms develop over the Ozarks and move northeast. The threat of severe weather is greatest south of St. Louis, but a few stronger storms are possible in the metro area during the late evening into the overnight hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tire Review

Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire & Auto Centers, Tire Review’s 2022 Top Shop Winner, has acquired Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, Illinois and the real estate of a former Subaru dealership in St. Louis, Missouri. Jerry’s Tire Sales, located 45 minutes east of St. Louis where Telle is based, was founded in 1962 and owned and operated by two brothers Brian and Keith Lee. The storefront in downtown Edwardsville is a 9,400-square-foot building with nine service bays and is capable of stocking up to 1,500 tires, Telle Tire said.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE

