This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
muddyriversports.com
2022 Year in Review: Most read columns
QUINCY — Stories of heart and soul, of community pride and compassion, of history and hope are what defined 2022. Here is a look at the most read columns at Muddy River Sports throughout the past year:. 1. Schuckman: Empathy and respect create viral video moment between QHS, Glenwood...
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
thechampaignroom.com
We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl
In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
25newsnow.com
Snowbird Open brings out the golfers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
Active shooter training at Madison, Ill. schools today
More first responders are training Tuesday, January 3 in the event of another school shooting.
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
edglentoday.com
Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
KSDK
Thunderstorms to move through St. Louis area Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A Weather Alert for the evening and overnight hours around St. Louis from the Weather First weather team. Mild and damp air blankets the region Monday afternoon as thunderstorms develop over the Ozarks and move northeast. The threat of severe weather is greatest south of St. Louis, but a few stronger storms are possible in the metro area during the late evening into the overnight hours.
Tire Review
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ
Telle Tire & Auto Centers, Tire Review’s 2022 Top Shop Winner, has acquired Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, Illinois and the real estate of a former Subaru dealership in St. Louis, Missouri. Jerry’s Tire Sales, located 45 minutes east of St. Louis where Telle is based, was founded in 1962 and owned and operated by two brothers Brian and Keith Lee. The storefront in downtown Edwardsville is a 9,400-square-foot building with nine service bays and is capable of stocking up to 1,500 tires, Telle Tire said.
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
