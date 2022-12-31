Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Related
muddyriversports.com
2022 Year in Review: Most read columns
QUINCY — Stories of heart and soul, of community pride and compassion, of history and hope are what defined 2022. Here is a look at the most read columns at Muddy River Sports throughout the past year:. 1. Schuckman: Empathy and respect create viral video moment between QHS, Glenwood...
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema looking ahead to 2023 season following ReliaQuest Bowl loss
Bret Bielema is already looking ahead to next season after the Illini’s season ended with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Tensions were high near the end of the 4th quarter, as Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside the Illinois five-yard line. The Illini attempted to fight back with a lateral play, but the Bulldogs recovered and rushed it to the end zone for 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat
It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
