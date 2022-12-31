ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

2022 Year in Review: Most read columns

QUINCY — Stories of heart and soul, of community pride and compassion, of history and hope are what defined 2022. Here is a look at the most read columns at Muddy River Sports throughout the past year:. 1. Schuckman: Empathy and respect create viral video moment between QHS, Glenwood...
QUINCY, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema looking ahead to 2023 season following ReliaQuest Bowl loss

Bret Bielema is already looking ahead to next season after the Illini’s season ended with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Tensions were high near the end of the 4th quarter, as Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside the Illinois five-yard line. The Illini attempted to fight back with a lateral play, but the Bulldogs recovered and rushed it to the end zone for 6.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination

Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat

It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
STARKVILLE, MS
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy