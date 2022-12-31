ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment

HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said bullets were coming...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart.
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Man killed in early morning East Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Please do not speed through Sagle

Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
SAGLE, ID
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

