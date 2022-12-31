Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open fieldRoger MarshIdaho State
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Police searching for bank robbery suspect on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill. The robbery occurred at 3103 S. Grand Boulevard around 4:42 p.m. Police say a white man walked in the bank, said he had a weapon, and left with money. No one was hurt and no weapon was used or...
KREM
40-year-old man arrested after firing several rounds into neighboring apartments in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A man has been arrested after firing several rounds into the Matthews Apartments Complex in Hayden. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. after learning that a 40-year-old Hayden resident was screaming and firing a weapon inside of his apartment. One...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested in apartment shooting in Hayden
40-year-old Joshua Cottrell has been arrested for an apartment shooting in Hayden. Cottrell is facing charges for firing a gun in a residential area.
Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment
HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said bullets were coming...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Shoshone News Press
DUI Task Force: Zero alcohol related injuries or fatalities over holiday weekend
The holidays are always a time for celebration and good times. For some, good times involve partaking in an alcoholic beverage. While this on its own can mostly be harmless, it's when some decide to drink and drive that things can go from bad to worse. That’s what Idaho State...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Man killed in early morning East Central shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
FOX 28 Spokane
Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department investigates deadly shooting in east Spokane
One man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. An investigation is underway, and you can help by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
proclaimerscv.com
Attorney: Idaho Murder Suspect is Willing to Postpone the Extradition Hearing
The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to abandon his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday. Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday...
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on...
Teen twin arrested in deadly North Spokane shooting released from police custody
SPOKANE, Wash, — New court documents reveal an argument at a birthday party led to a double shooting in North Spokane. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 18th, 2022. According to a search warrant, a set of 16-year-old twin brothers were at the party at a home in the area of Wedgewood and Lidgerwood. According to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Comments / 1