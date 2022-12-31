Wall Street recorded a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.14%), the Dow Jones (down 0.2%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.02%) – all delivered more or less flat returns. Year 2022 turned out to be the worst year since 2008 for the S&P 500. But the final week of the year was not that bad. This was probably because of the Santa Clause rally.

