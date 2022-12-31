Read full article on original website
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
This Company's Sales Soared 2,250% in 9 Years, and Now Its Stock Is Cheaper Than Ever
10 years ago, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) went public as Facebook. The social media giant, which owns popular platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, had been seemingly unstoppable as a public company -- until it ran into a series of headwinds over the last 12 months. For the first time, Meta's...
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were both red-hot growth stocks back in late 2020. Zoom's stock closed at an all-time high of $568.34 in October, while C3.ai hit a record of $177.47 in December. But over the following two years, both stocks crumbled as investors realized...
Wall Street Analysts See Amazon (AMZN) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2023: XLP, XLY, HZN, LI, XPEV
Consumer stocks were rising premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was rising 0.6% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.7%. Horizon Global (HZN) was rallying 339% after it agreed to merge with automotive parts manufacturer First Brands Group. Li Auto (LI)...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
Are Investors Undervaluing American Airlines (AAL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
A Twitter angel investor appeared to mock Elon Musk by offering to buy the company and threatening to withdraw his investment if Musk says no
Leonidas Raisini, an outspoken critic of Elon Musk, largely used the same phrasing that Musk himself had used when he first offered to buy Twitter.
4 Cryptocurrencies That Can Triple Your Money in 2023
Wall Street endured a bad year, with all three major U.S. stock indexes dipping into a bear market. But that's nothing compared to the struggles of the cryptocurrency space, which shed approximately $1.4 trillion of its market value last year, and well over $2 trillion following its all-time high set in November 2021.
Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $109.58, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street recorded a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.14%), the Dow Jones (down 0.2%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.02%) – all delivered more or less flat returns. Year 2022 turned out to be the worst year since 2008 for the S&P 500. But the final week of the year was not that bad. This was probably because of the Santa Clause rally.
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/24/2000, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
