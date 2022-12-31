ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

myfoxzone.com

Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

