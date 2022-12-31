At least 10 cats dead after house fire in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs fire crews respond to a house fire in the northern part of the city, where at least 10 cats were found dead.

At least 10 cats were found dead on Friday when Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a house fire on the north end of the city, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region.

At about 10:45 a.m., fire department officials reported that they were responding to a fire at a residence on Sproul Lane, near the intersection of Dublin and North Union boulevards. Firefighters from Engine 14 reported that smoke was coming from the home as they arrived.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which reportedly originated in the basement, but at least 10 cats were found dead inside the home, a Humane Society representative said.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, CSFD had yet to get in touch with the homeowner.