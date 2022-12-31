LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO