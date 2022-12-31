Read full article on original website
WTVQ
3 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington ended 2022 with 44 homicides and rang in the new year with yet another shooting. Lexington police say at 3:13 a.m. on January 1st, officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. When...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
WTVQ
Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
fox56news.com
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
WTVQ
4 people sent to hospital after hit and run crash on I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 4 people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a car crash on I-75 in Lexington. Lexington Police say it happened around 5:17 a.m. at the 107-mile marker. Police say a car going southbound hit another car in the rear, causing both cars to...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: …. With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
