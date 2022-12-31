ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

3 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington ended 2022 with 44 homicides and rang in the new year with yet another shooting. Lexington police say at 3:13 a.m. on January 1st, officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended

The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE

