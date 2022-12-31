ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police searching for Rancho Bernardo bank robber

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a bank on Friday in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, said SDPD.

SDPD Officer R. Heims said sometime after 4 p.m., a white man walked into the Mission Federal Credit Union on 11868 Rancho Bernardo Road and demanded money from the teller.

The man took an unknown amount of money and put it in his backpack, then left, according to Helms.

The suspect was last seen turning left onto Rancho Bernardo Road, officials said.

He is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, is anywhere from 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs somewhere between 210 and 220 pounds.

Authorities also said he had several tattoos, wore a blue and white gator-type mask, a dark-colored Padres baseball cap, an orange long-sleeve shirt, some grey cargo pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the male suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

