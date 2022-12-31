ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Clifton man charged with fatally stabbing his cousin

A Clifton man was arrested and charged with killing his cousin in a New Year’s Eve knife attack, authorities said Sunday. Motasem Ramadan, 25, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint statement.
CLIFTON, NJ
WBRE

Over 1 lb of fentanyl seized after police chase

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they tased a man after he tried to run off with a large amount of fentanyl. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 19 around 4:30 p.m. troopers pulled over Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 34, of New York, for a traffic violation on Interstate 80. Troopers said they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY

