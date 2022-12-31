Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
West New York man arrested in probe of other man’s death
Authorities are probing a death in West New York, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the West...
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Christmas Day
Eddie Webb, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in connection with the fatal shooting of Khalid Lockett on Christmas Day, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Webb was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, at...
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Clifton man charged with fatally stabbing his cousin
A Clifton man was arrested and charged with killing his cousin in a New Year’s Eve knife attack, authorities said Sunday. Motasem Ramadan, 25, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint statement.
Over 1 lb of fentanyl seized after police chase
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they tased a man after he tried to run off with a large amount of fentanyl. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 19 around 4:30 p.m. troopers pulled over Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 34, of New York, for a traffic violation on Interstate 80. Troopers said they […]
Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
jcitytimes.com
Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in attempted burglary at Manhattan apartment
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted burglary inside a Manhattan apartment that occurred last November, authorities said.
Stolen car flips over embankment, crashes into N.J. house, police say
No serious injuries were reported after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car early Sunday struck parked vehicles before flipping over a steep embankment and crashing into a house in Essex County, authorities said. North Caldwell police were called to Hilltop Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on New...
