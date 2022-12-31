ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...

ENGLEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO