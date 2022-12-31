The top 5 most-read articles on AJMC.com for 2022 covered COVID-19, the first treatment for repigmentation in vitiligo, migraine care, and vitamin D supplementation. COVID-19–related symptoms and infectiousness duration, disparities in migraine care, and novel therapeutic breakthroughs for repigmentation in vitiligo were among the most popular topics covered on AJMC.com this year. Vitamin D supplementation topped the list, showing potential benefits among patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy.

2 DAYS AGO