ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Articles on AJMC.com for 2022
The top 5 most-read articles on AJMC.com for 2022 covered COVID-19, the first treatment for repigmentation in vitiligo, migraine care, and vitamin D supplementation. COVID-19–related symptoms and infectiousness duration, disparities in migraine care, and novel therapeutic breakthroughs for repigmentation in vitiligo were among the most popular topics covered on AJMC.com this year. Vitamin D supplementation topped the list, showing potential benefits among patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy.
Top 5 Most-Read Rheumatology Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read rheumatology articles of 2022 covered the topics of management of inflammatory arthritis and new inflammatory protein identification. The top 5 most-read rheumatology articles published on AJMC.com examined the role of sex in inflammatory arthritis management, projected rising rates of osteoarthritis, and highlighted protein identification associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) inflammatory response.
