Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Early morning police chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase early Monday morning ended in a crash and five injured people. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Police reportedly chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue where the driver lost control and rolled. The vehicle reportedly hit the Texas Tech Plaza building, breaking several windows, and then caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash

A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 57-year-old Elizabeth Prado seriously injured. Police stated Prado was a passenger in an...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Loop 289 rollover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue (between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue). The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two people suffered moderate...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. One person was taken to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash along Ave. Q early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX

