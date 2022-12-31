ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Barbara Walters’ Most Famous Interviews Through the Years: Richard Nixon, Fidel Castro and More

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnTCQ_0jzerF1B00

Barbara Walters was a broadcasting pioneer, interviewing dozens of famous faces from former President Richard Nixon to pop star Taylor Swift .

“I do my homework, so I have a certain sense of authority,” the former View cohost who died on December 30, 2022, at the age of 93 — exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2014 of preparing for her sit-downs. “Sometimes I know more about the person than they do themselves. I'm very rarely nervous. When I finish an interview, I do 'shoulda, coulda, woulda,' and it drives me crazy, but when I'm actually doing the interview, I'm fine in authority and that's a good feeling.”

Walters got her start on NBC’s Today Show in 1961, where she was quickly tasked with handling lighthearted stories and weather reports. Within one year, she became the broadcast’s reporter-at-large and began conducting serious interviews. The Boston native went on to helm the ABC Evening News, 20/20 and The View.

Within Walters’ six decades of reporting experience, she has interviewed the likes of Nixon, Fidel Castro, Christopher Reeve and Monica Lewinsky , the latter of which saw a record-breaking 74 million viewers tune in.

Lewinsky, the former White House intern who notably had an affair with Bill Clinton while he was the President of the United States, sat down with Walters in 1999 to discuss her side of the story.

“I knew Barbara for over half of my life. We met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the Starr investigation; I was 24. I remarked that this was the first time I’d ever been in serious trouble,” the San Francisco native wrote via Twitter in December 2022, shortly after news broke of Walters’ death . “I’d basically been a good kid — got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. Without missing a beat, Barbara said: ‘Monica, next time shoplift.’”

She continued: “We stayed in touch over the past 25 years . The last time we saw each other was for lunch a few years ago. Of course, she was charming, witty and some of her questions were still her signature interview style: ‘So tell me, Monica, how do you feel … etc etc.’ She was the very first person with whom I ever sat for a television interview … and will certainly be my most memorable. Barbara will be missed by many — including me.”

Walters was also known for hosting an annual special, titled Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People , where she spoke with an array of public figures before the end of the calendar year.

Scroll below to revisit the late journalistic icon’s memorable interviews through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

274K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy