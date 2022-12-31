ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal

Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LALT To Perform ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Jan. 6-21

Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT) will perform “8x10s: 7 Come 11” Jan. 6-21 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. This is the seventh time LALT has offered this format of individual...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023

A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff

Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

County And UWNNM Thank Community For Generosity

Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) thank employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
sucasamagazine.com

built on memories and meaning

A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
CORRALES, NM
ladailypost.com

Shin: Happy New Years 2023!

This marks 26 years of providing eye care to this community. Someone told me recently that I’m aging along with my patients! Indeed, I now have first hand experience with the changes that happen as we get older. Things really do fall apart after 50, including our eyes. Preventative...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wasteadvantagemag.com

How Broken Arrow Glass Uses Creativity to Fix New Mexico’s Glass Recycling System

Broken Arrow Glass, a recycling center based in Santa Fe that accepts glass donations and also has a doorstep collection service, takes used glass and transforms it into functional art. Owner Shelby Kaye, who holds a bachelor’s in fine art from New York University, said all products are made by hand. After repurposing glass products at home, Kaye got the idea to provide an innovative outlet for recycling in the community.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy