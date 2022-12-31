Read full article on original website
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Hub New Music Jan. 28 & 29 At The Harwood Museum In Taos
The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season continues 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, in a program called “New Pathways” at the Harwood Museum in Taos. The concerts feature Hub New Music, a Grammy-nominated flute, clarinet, violin and cello quartet that paves...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
LALT To Perform ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Jan. 6-21
Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT) will perform “8x10s: 7 Come 11” Jan. 6-21 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. This is the seventh time LALT has offered this format of individual...
SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023
A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Announce New Location At 557 Flats
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM in front of their new office location on the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center News:. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We...
Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence
"Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently," said the shop owner.
Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff
Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
County And UWNNM Thank Community For Generosity
Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) thank employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well...
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
Shin: Happy New Years 2023!
This marks 26 years of providing eye care to this community. Someone told me recently that I’m aging along with my patients! Indeed, I now have first hand experience with the changes that happen as we get older. Things really do fall apart after 50, including our eyes. Preventative...
How Broken Arrow Glass Uses Creativity to Fix New Mexico’s Glass Recycling System
Broken Arrow Glass, a recycling center based in Santa Fe that accepts glass donations and also has a doorstep collection service, takes used glass and transforms it into functional art. Owner Shelby Kaye, who holds a bachelor’s in fine art from New York University, said all products are made by hand. After repurposing glass products at home, Kaye got the idea to provide an innovative outlet for recycling in the community.
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
