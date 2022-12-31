Read full article on original website
Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
It was not a Happy New Year for some, who left celebrations at a popular bar in the heights only to find their cars booted or even towed.
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the […]
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff
Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
KOAT 7
Parties galore greet New Year in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don't have to be in Times Square to know it's New Year's Eve. In Albuquerque, plans have been in place all over town for people to come and wave goodbye to 2022 and put out the welcome mat to 2023 without being in a huge crowd.
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families
PB and J Family Services helps families in need with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
ladailypost.com
SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023
A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
