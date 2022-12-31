Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
country1037fm.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
WBTV
Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co.
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
qcnerve.com
Charlotte Collective Announces Closure of Plaza Midwood Location
Local retail shop Charlotte Collective announced Tuesday that it will close the doors of its flagship Plaza Midwood location at the end of January. Located on Central Avenue, technically in the boundaries of the Elizabeth neighborhood just outside Plaza Midwood, the announcement is the latest in a string of local businesses that have been forced to move out of the area due to rising rent costs and redevelopment.
WYFF4.com
3 people dead after construction collapse in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC News reports three people are dead and two others are hurt after scaffolding collapsed in Charlotte on Monday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened just outside of Uptown on East Morehead Street. All work there is on hold as the collapse is investigated.
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home
CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Deadline to apply for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County is approaching
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching. To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development
MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes. An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting. Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal. Carol Benston and at least a...
qcnerve.com
5 Takeaways from The Avett Brothers’ New Year’s Eve Show
In what has become an annual tradition, Concord natives The Avett Brothers have taken to performing a New Year’s Eve concert somewhere in North Carolina. About every four years or so, it returns to Charlotte. It was only fitting that this year’s edition — their first live NYE concert in three years after having canceled the Greensboro show altogether in 2021 due to COVID concerns — took place close to home.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
