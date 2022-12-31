ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Collective Announces Closure of Plaza Midwood Location

Local retail shop Charlotte Collective announced Tuesday that it will close the doors of its flagship Plaza Midwood location at the end of January. Located on Central Avenue, technically in the boundaries of the Elizabeth neighborhood just outside Plaza Midwood, the announcement is the latest in a string of local businesses that have been forced to move out of the area due to rising rent costs and redevelopment.
WYFF4.com

3 people dead after construction collapse in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC News reports three people are dead and two others are hurt after scaffolding collapsed in Charlotte on Monday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened just outside of Uptown on East Morehead Street. All work there is on hold as the collapse is investigated.
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home

CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
qcnerve.com

5 Takeaways from The Avett Brothers’ New Year’s Eve Show

In what has become an annual tradition, Concord natives The Avett Brothers have taken to performing a New Year’s Eve concert somewhere in North Carolina. About every four years or so, it returns to Charlotte. It was only fitting that this year’s edition — their first live NYE concert in three years after having canceled the Greensboro show altogether in 2021 due to COVID concerns — took place close to home.
