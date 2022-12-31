Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Reading
Koziar's Christmas Village 2022
Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month
WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
homenewspa.com
Looking Back | Haff Hospital
A number of years ago, I wrote a history of a Northampton and area landmark- the Haff Hospital. I was fortunate to interview Mrs. Doris Danner, a dedicated nurse who graduated from the Haff Hospital nursing program. In my research with Mrs. Sallyann Madden, former Northampton Area High School librarian,...
Handcrafted Wooden Cross Helps Transition St. Charles Borromeo Seminary to Gwynedd Valley
Seminarian Rob Bollinger, holding the wooden cross he handcrafted. Rob Bollinger — currently studying for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary — is lending a unique talent to the institution’s transition from Overbrook to Gwynedd Valley. News Net Daily carried the Catholic News Service story. Bollinger...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
thevalleyledger.com
January 1, 2023 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering needs a specialized volunteer to help with our various email communications. The volunteer should have working knowledge and experience with email clients (specifically Mail Chimp and will need to be able to work within a team setting that meets monthly via virtual meetings. Working knowledge of Excel is a plus. Contact Maria Shior, 484 602-5505, mshior@bes- inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000UtNmQEAV.
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem
Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
Lancaster Farming
Growing Mushrooms at Ten Mile Mushrooms Is the Marriage of Art and Science
MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — Some small businesses start with a robust master plan while others begin with a simple Google or YouTube search. The latter is the case with Ten Mile Mushrooms, the brainchild of 30-year-old self-proclaimed fungi lover Kyle Beaver. The business is named for Ten Mile Run, a...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
Yahoo Sports
McMullen's Market, a New Philadelphia landmark, closes after 75 years in business
Jan. 1—NEW PHILADELPHIA — When William "Bill" McMullen was on the Saint Clair High School football team in the 1970s, he would come home from practice and go right to work in his father's grocery store. Though he may not have realized it at the time, young McMullen...
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Surgeon First in Area with New Sleep Apnea Treatment
Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Now available locally, Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
lehighvalleynews.com
Pat Browne, Allentown's longtime power broker, prepares for life after Senate
ALLENTOWN, PA. – Few individuals in recent decades have shaped Allentown and the Lehigh Valley as much as Pat Browne. But for the first time in 28 years, the former Lehigh Valley state senator who describes himself as “an extreme moderate” finds himself out of office. In...
