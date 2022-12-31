On Saturday, January 14th, 2023, the Concerned Citizens of Kershaw County, The Camden-Kershaw County Branch of NAACP, the City of Camden and Unity in the Community will join together to celebrate the spirit of unity in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The day will begin with a celebration of Dr. King and his messages of unity, equality and education at the African American Cultural Center, 517 York Street in Camden. From there, a Commemorative March to the steps of City Hall at 1000 Lyttleton Street is scheduled, where a Unity Celebration will officially begin at noon.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO