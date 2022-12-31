When Arkansas took its first loss of the season to Creighton in Maui, the Hogs were back on the hardwood less than 24 hours later with a chance to quickly flush the bad vibes. After falling at LSU last week, the No. 13 Razorbacks hit the opposite end of the spectrum with a full week before its next game against No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night.

