Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of

Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hogs cleaning things up ahead of key matchup with Missouri

When Arkansas took its first loss of the season to Creighton in Maui, the Hogs were back on the hardwood less than 24 hours later with a chance to quickly flush the bad vibes. After falling at LSU last week, the No. 13 Razorbacks hit the opposite end of the spectrum with a full week before its next game against No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

