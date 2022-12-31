Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
Missouri at Arkansas: 2023 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In a surprising battle of ranked opponents, Missouri looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. TV schedule: Wednesday, January 4th, 8:30 pm ET. SEC Network. Arena: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The SEC has five teams currently ranked in the latest AP top-25 poll,...
bestofarkansassports.com
An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri
When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
247Sports
Hogs cleaning things up ahead of key matchup with Missouri
When Arkansas took its first loss of the season to Creighton in Maui, the Hogs were back on the hardwood less than 24 hours later with a chance to quickly flush the bad vibes. After falling at LSU last week, the No. 13 Razorbacks hit the opposite end of the spectrum with a full week before its next game against No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night.
Pittman, Williams Should be at Reliaquest Bowl Hiring Linebackers Coach When Game Done
If Razorbacks want SEC's best, Yuracheck will need to tap into money saved from Odom departure
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There
Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.
bestofarkansassports.com
Looking At Where KJ Jefferson Should Rank in Arkansas Record Books By End of 2023
With a dominant performance in the Liberty Bowl, KJ Jefferson once again proved he is among the country’s elite quarterbacks while giving Arkansas football fans a glimmer of hope for the future after an up-and-down season and tumultuous start to the offseason. There is plenty to be upset about...
BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas
The Seminoles will have to replace at least one on-field position coach this offseason.
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas
Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
